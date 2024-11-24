عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Mauritanian Foreign Minister Meets Qatar Ambassador

Mauritanian Foreign Minister Meets Qatar Ambassador


11/24/2024 2:16:36 AM

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Minister of Foreign Affairs, Cooperation and Mauritanians Abroad of the Islamic Republic of Mauritania, H E Dr. Mohamed Salem Ould Marzouk, met with Ambassador of the State of Qatar to Mauritania H E Shaheen bin Ali Al Kaabi. The meeting discussed cooperation between the two countries.

MENAFN24112024000063011010ID1108919260


The Peninsula

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search