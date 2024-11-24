NATO Monitor The Underwater Infrastructure Of The Baltic Sea
Date
11/24/2024 1:45:08 AM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
By Alimat Aliyeva
Starting in December 2024, the North Atlantic Alliance will
begin monitoring the underwater infrastructure of the Baltic Sea
from the alliance's maritime center established in Finland,
Azernews reports.
The article notes that the Norwegian commander presented a model
of how the NATO maritime center will ensure the security of
critical underwater infrastructure to international media.
According to him, the center is still in its initial stages,
having only begun operations in May.
The publication highlights that the monitoring will be conducted
using software that integrates data from multiple sources,
including the Automatic Identification System (AIS), which records
information about the location of ships, satellite imagery, and
pipeline sensors.
This effort is part of NATO's broader strategy to enhance the
security of underwater infrastructure, which is increasingly seen
as vulnerable to sabotage and cyberattacks, particularly given the
geopolitical tensions in the region. As underwater pipelines,
cables, and other infrastructure play a crucial role in the energy
supply and communication networks of many countries, ensuring their
protection has become a priority for NATO.
The monitoring system aims to create a comprehensive approach to
detecting potential threats in real-time, improving situational
awareness, and facilitating a faster response to any incidents
involving these critical structures.
MENAFN24112024000195011045ID1108919196
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.