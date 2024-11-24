NATO Monitor The Underwater Infrastructure Of The Baltic Sea

(MENAFN- AzerNews) By Alimat Aliyeva

Starting in December 2024, the North Atlantic Alliance will begin monitoring the underwater infrastructure of the Baltic Sea from the alliance's maritime center established in Finland, Azernews reports.

The article notes that the Norwegian commander presented a model of how the NATO maritime center will ensure the security of critical underwater infrastructure to international media.

According to him, the center is still in its initial stages, having only begun operations in May.

The publication highlights that the monitoring will be conducted using software that integrates data from multiple sources, including the Automatic Identification System (AIS), which records information about the location of ships, satellite imagery, and pipeline sensors.

This effort is part of NATO's broader strategy to enhance the security of underwater infrastructure, which is increasingly seen as vulnerable to sabotage and cyberattacks, particularly given the geopolitical tensions in the region. As underwater pipelines, cables, and other infrastructure play a crucial role in the energy supply and communication networks of many countries, ensuring their protection has become a priority for NATO.

The monitoring system aims to create a comprehensive approach to detecting potential threats in real-time, improving situational awareness, and facilitating a faster response to any incidents involving these critical structures.