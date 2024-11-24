120 Civilians Evacuated From Frontline Areas In Donetsk Region In Past Day

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) As many as 120 civilians were evacuated from frontline areas in the Donetsk region on Saturday, November 23.

Donetsk Regional Governor Vadym Filashkin announced this in a post , Ukrinform reports.

"Some 120 people, including nine children, were evacuated from the front line in the past 24 hours," Filashkin wrote.

He said that in the Pokrovsk district, enemy shelling damaged an outbuilding and a pipeline in Pokrovsk. The Hrodivka community was also under fire.

In the Bakhmut district, enemy strikes damaged four houses in Siversk, two in Dronivka, as well as nine private houses, an apartment block, and two non-residential buildings in the Chasiv Yar community.

In the Kramatorsk district, five objects were damaged in Zoria, Illinivka community. The outskirts of the Kostiantynivka and Lyman communities were also hit by shelling.

Illustrative photo: Ukraine's State Emergency Service