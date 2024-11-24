KTR Calls For Another 'Sankalpa Deeksha' To 'Liberate' Telangana From Congress Clutches

(MENAFN- IANS) Hyderabad, Nov 24 (IANS) Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) working president K. T. Rama Rao on Sunday called for another 'Sankalpa Deeksha' for "liberating" four crore people of Telangana from the clutches of the "oppressive" rule in the State.

He said there was a need for another Deeksha to reaffirm the commitment to the State's development and put it back on the rails.

The leader announced that Deeksha Divas would be observed in a befitting manner on November 29 in the state.

"It was on November 29, 2009, that BRS president K. Chandrasekhar Rao (KCR) launched an indefinite hunger strike to demand a separate Telangana state. This led to the announcement by the then Congress-led UPA government at the Centre on December 9, 2009, that the process for formation of Telangana State will be initiated," he said.

Addressing a press conference, Rama Rao announced that the Deeksha Divas would be organised in all 33 districts of Telangana. He appealed to the party cadres to participate in large numbers and make the Deeksha Divas a big success.

KTR, as the BRS working president is popularly known, reiterated his party's commitment to "preserving" the legacy of the statehood movement while addressing the challenges faced by the State.

Slamming the BJP and Congress, he stated that the current situation in the State was a grim reminder of the pre-statehood days.

He said from auto drivers to construction workers, and from those below the poverty line to the well-to-do sections all were suffering.

KTR urged the people to teach a lesson to both the national parties, emphasising the need to uphold the values and aspirations that led to the formation of Telangana.

The BRS has assigned senior leaders as in-charges for each district for Deeksha Divas. District-level meetings will be held on November 26 as part of the preparations for the event.

The BRS leader also announced that the Telangana Thalli statue will be unveiled at Medchal on December 9. The party will also highlight the significance of Nizam's Institute of Medical Sciences (NIMS) where KCR had continued his indefinite fast after he was forcibly admitted to the hospital.

The BRS will organise an 'anna danam' (poor feeding) and other commemorative activities at NIMS.

He recalled that KCR floated Telangana Rashtra Samithi (Now BRS) on April 27, 2001 to fight for the aspirations of people. He not only revied the Telangana movement but left an indelible mark on the history of the movement.