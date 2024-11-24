South Korea To Provide $6M To Support Grain From Ukraine Initiative

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) South Korea has pledged $6 million in humanitarian aid to support the World Food Program's "Grain from Ukraine" initiative, which delivers Ukrainian grain to countries vulnerable to famine and drought.

That's according to Yonhap , Ukrinform reports.

Second Vice Foreign Kang In-sun announced the country's plans to allocate funds at a meeting of the Grain from Ukraine initiative on Sunday, November 24.

During the meeting, Kang highlighted South Korea's willingness to bolster global cooperation over the global food crisis.

The "Grain from Ukraine" program, launched in 2022, aims to provide critical food aid to countries in Africa, Asia, and the Middle East that are facing severe hunger and the risk of famine.

In collaboration with the UN World Food Program, more than 30 countries and international organizations have joined Ukraine in implementing this initiative. By the end of 2023, over 170,000 tonnes of Ukrainian grain had been delivered to nations experiencing acute food shortages, including Ethiopia, Somalia, Kenya, and Yemen.

On November 23, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky announced that the initiative had saved 20 million people from hunger since its inception.