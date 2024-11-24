Azerbaijani National Team To Compete At European Fullcontact Karate Cup 2024
11/24/2024 1:45:00 AM
Laman Ismayilova
The Azerbaijani national team has departed for Antwerp, Belgium
to participate in the European Fullcontact Karate Cup 2024,
Azernews reports.
According to the national federation, the team will be
represented by eight athletes. The karateka will compete under the
guidance of head coach Samir Mammadov. Azerbaijani referee Mail
Abdullayev will ensure fairness.
The European Full-Contact Karate Cup (EFKO) will be held on
November 23-24, 2024 in Antwerp (Belgium). A total of 224 fighters
from 24 countries will take part in the championship. The winners
(1st, 2nd, 3rd places) will receive a license to participate in the
1st World FullContact Karate Championship (WFKO), which will be
held in Japan in May 2025.
Founded in 1994, the Federation is a full member of the World
Karate Federation (WKF) and European Karate Federation (EKF).
Over the past few years, Azerbaijan's karate fighters have been
the winners of the prestigious international tournaments, European
and World Championships.
The list of strong national karate fighters includes a five-time
World Champion Rafael Aghayev, Europe Champions Abdulkarimov
Parviz, Aghasiyev Jeyhun, Madadov Rustam, Ildirimzade Fayyaz,
Aliyev Niyazi and Asiman Gurbanlı, bronze medalist of European
Championship Ilaha Gasımova, Atayev Amal, Jafarov Yusif, Atamov
Shahin, Huseynov Rashad and others.
