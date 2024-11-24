Azerbaijani National Team To Compete At European Fullcontact Karate Cup 2024

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Laman Ismayilova Read more

The Azerbaijani national team has departed for Antwerp, Belgium to participate in the European Fullcontact Karate Cup 2024, Azernews reports.

According to the national federation, the team will be represented by eight athletes. The karateka will compete under the guidance of head coach Samir Mammadov. Azerbaijani referee Mail Abdullayev will ensure fairness.

The European Full-Contact Karate Cup (EFKO) will be held on November 23-24, 2024 in Antwerp (Belgium). A total of 224 fighters from 24 countries will take part in the championship. The winners (1st, 2nd, 3rd places) will receive a license to participate in the 1st World FullContact Karate Championship (WFKO), which will be held in Japan in May 2025.

Founded in 1994, the Federation is a full member of the World Karate Federation (WKF) and European Karate Federation (EKF).

Over the past few years, Azerbaijan's karate fighters have been the winners of the prestigious international tournaments, European and World Championships.

The list of strong national karate fighters includes a five-time World Champion Rafael Aghayev, Europe Champions Abdulkarimov Parviz, Aghasiyev Jeyhun, Madadov Rustam, Ildirimzade Fayyaz, Aliyev Niyazi and Asiman Gurbanlı, bronze medalist of European Championship Ilaha Gasımova, Atayev Amal, Jafarov Yusif, Atamov Shahin, Huseynov Rashad and others.