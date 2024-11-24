Gilavar Photo Club Presents Exhibition Dedicated To Mine Victims

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Laman Ismayilova Read more

Gilavar Photo Club has opened a photo " Feet pressing the button" within the COP29, Azernews reports.

The exhibition, which opened in the Green Zone was dedicated to the of mines in Azerbaijan.

Note that the total number of mine victims in Azerbaijan as a result of Armenian aggression reached 3,460 people, including 359 children and 38 women.

From 1991 until November 10, 2020, 2,418 people were injured, 530 people were killed, and 131 people were by cluster munitions, with the total number of mine victims during this period amounting to 3,079.

From November 10, 2020, to the present, the number of injured has reached 311, and the number of fatalities has been 70. Over the years, the total number of mine victims has reached 381.

The mines laid by Armenia hinder the process of construction and restoration carried out by Azerbaijan and the return of former internally displaced persons to their native lands. Armenia continues to refuse to provide relevant maps of the minefields, which contradicts its participation in the normalization of relations with Azerbaijan and the peace process.

The international community should not turn a blind eye to the mine terror against Azerbaijan.

Founded in 2017, the Gilavar Photo Club aims to discover and support talented photographers.

2023 marked the fifth anniversary of the photo club that promotes photography art in the country and beyond its borders.

The club's participants are actively engaged in local and international photo contests.

Since 2017, the photo club has been a member of the International Association of Art Photographers.

In 2020, the Gilavar Photo Club became Azerbaijan's official representative at the association.