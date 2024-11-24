Gilavar Photo Club Presents Exhibition Dedicated To Mine Victims

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Laman Ismayilova
Gilavar Photo Club has opened a photo exhibition " Feet pressing
the button" within the COP29, Azernews
reports.
The exhibition, which opened in the Green Zone was dedicated to
the victims of mines in Azerbaijan.
Note that the total number of mine victims in Azerbaijan as a
result of Armenian aggression reached 3,460 people, including 359
children and 38 women.
From 1991 until November 10, 2020, 2,418 people were injured,
530 people were killed, and 131 people were injured by cluster
munitions, with the total number of mine victims during this period
amounting to 3,079.
From November 10, 2020, to the present, the number of injured
has reached 311, and the number of fatalities has been 70. Over the
years, the total number of mine victims has reached 381.
The mines laid by Armenia hinder the process of construction and
restoration carried out by Azerbaijan and the return of former
internally displaced persons to their native lands. Armenia
continues to refuse to provide relevant maps of the minefields,
which contradicts its participation in the normalization of
relations with Azerbaijan and the peace process.
The international community should not turn a blind eye to the
mine terror against Azerbaijan.
Founded in 2017, the Gilavar Photo Club aims to discover and
support talented photographers.
2023 marked the fifth anniversary of the photo club that
promotes photography art in the country and beyond its borders.
The club's participants are actively engaged in local and
international photo contests.
Since 2017, the photo club has been a member of the
International Association of Art Photographers.
In 2020, the Gilavar Photo Club became Azerbaijan's official
representative at the association.
