Minister Honours Outstanding Initiatives Of Private Associations And Institutions

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) HE the of Social Development and Family Buthaina bint Ali al-Jabr al-Nuaimi honoured the initiatives of private associations and institutions at a ceremony organised by her ministry.



Held in Doha Sunday, the ceremony was attended by HE the Deputy Speaker of the Shura Council Dr Hamda bint Hassan al-Sulaiti and Assistant Undersecretary for Social Development Affairs Fahd Mohammed al-Khayarin, alongside chairpersons and members of the boards of directors of private associations and institutions.



The ceremony came in recognition of the efforts of private associations and institutions dedicated to serving the community and reinforcing the sustainable development, in addition to underscoring the importance of their role in fostering partnership with state institutions to achieve the national development goals.



Al-Khayarin said that private associations and institutions undertake an instrumental role in advancing the local community, adding that collaboration between the public and private sectors is a fundamental factor to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).



He affirmed a sense of pride in the tangible milestones these projects have achieved, underlining that the ceremony came within the efforts devoted to fostering the role of private associations and institutions in executing development projects.



Al-Khayarin noted the Ministry of Social Development and Family's steadfast commitment to supporting these initiatives and providing an environment conducive for optimising the level of offered social services.



Private Associations and Institutions Department director Naji al-Aji affirmed that the support for the initiatives is aimed at spurring social institutions to continue offering innovative services and contribute to building far more cohesive and enduring communities.



The ceremony saw the honouring of the associations that had outstanding initiatives.



The Qatar Livestock Society (ANAAM) snagged first place, followed by the Qatar Arabic Language Association in second place, and the Qatar Society of Engineers in third place.



Supportive entities were also recognised, including the Ministry of Endowments (Awqaf) and Islamic Affairs' General Directorate of Endowments, and Qatar Charity (QC), associations participating in offering diverse initiatives, such as Qatar Society of Radio Amateurs (QARS), the Qatari Women Association for Economic Awareness & Investment, the Qatar Lawyers Association, the Qatar's Mental Health Friends Association and the Qatar Association of Certified Public Accountants.



Also honoured were members of the jury committee for their role in evaluating the initiatives and ensuring their compliance with standards.



Additionally, numerous associations featured their salient achievements, and successful projects were highlighted in recognition for their contribution to improving the livelihood of the targeted segments.

