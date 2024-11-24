Last Comments From Guests As COP29 Enters Final Hours

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
by Akbar Novruz and Nazrin Abdul
As COP29 in Baku reaches its final hours, the atmosphere is
charged with emotions, ranging from cautious optimism to outright
disappointment. Delegates from around the world have shared their
unfiltered views on the state of negotiations, particularly on the
contentious issue of climate finance.
Azernews presents the coverage:
Chris Tallentire, an Australian delegate, commended Azerbaijan's
efforts in hosting the conference and emphasized the event's
significance. "COP29 has been a big success in bringing together
people who are anxious and keen to see action on climate change.
We're waiting for the negotiations to come to the crunch point and
get some good results. I know some are skeptical, but I think
there's still hope," he remarked.
Jake Schmidt from the NRDC foresaw the possibility of extended
discussions. "It's going to come down to the wire. There's no way
it's going to get done today. We've got a long way to go on this
climate finance target," he said, emphasizing the complexities of
reaching a consensus.
Professor Mizan Khan, representing the LDC group, expressed his
dissatisfaction with the current financial commitments. "We are not
happy with the latest text on NCQG. The proposed $250 billion falls
short of expectations. At least $400 to $500 billion is needed
annually for climate financing, especially for adaptation in LDCs.
This is now a matter for high-level negotiations, and we hope they
make the right decision," he said.
Riyaz Hamidullah, Bangladesh's Additional Foreign Secretary for
Multilateral Affairs, reflected on the broader context. "We came
here with a lot of expectations, not only in terms of finance but
also regarding other targets. Right now, we are far from achieving
those. But we are keeping our fingers crossed, hoping for a good
package from Baku to carry forward to Belem," he noted.
Observer Sonia Basinia Kwami, from 350, voiced their
disappointment in stark terms: "The $250 billion proposed is
abysmal. We need $1.3 trillion, and that's an old figure. This
isn't a favor; it's a debt owed by the Global North for their
emissions. If they can raise $2.3 trillion for wars, then $1.3
trillion for climate action should be nothing. A real commitment is
urgently needed," they said.
Dr. Wafa Misrel, Africa Campaigns and Policy Lead, did not hold
back her critique of the negotiations. "This is a big disrespect to
our continent and our people, who are losing their lives and loved
ones. We can't accept this-it's more than the worst we expected,"
she declared.
From the given answers we can say that the opinions collide with
each other. As this year's crucial climate conference host,
Azerbaijan has successfully executed her desire, and commitment for
climate change, and rightfully will continue its fight against
climate change. As the final decisions lie with high-level
representatives and ministers, the world watches to see if COP29
will deliver on its promises or leave critical climate issues
unresolved. From now on it's up to rich countries to decide if we
are tackling this ongoing issue after three decades.
