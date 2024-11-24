Evacuation Orders Spur New Wave Of Gaza Displacement

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Ten Palestinians, including four children, were martyred and several others were on Sunday in carried out by Israeli warplanes on the Al-Maghazi and Al-Bureij refugee camps in the central Gaza Strip.

Rescue teams also retrieved the bodies of two more from the Al-Saftawi area, located in the northwest of Gaza City.

In the southern part of the Gaza Strip, several citizens were wounded, some seriously, when Israeli forces targeted a gathering of people north of Rafah.

Late last night, Israeli airstrikes renewed their assault on the Kamal Adwan Hospital in Beit Lahiya, in the northern Gaza Strip.

The health ministry in Hamas-run Gaza said Sunday that at least 44,211 people have been killed in more than 13 months of war between Israel and Palestinian resistance movement fighters.

The toll includes 35 deaths in the previous 24 hours, according to the ministry, which said 104,567 people have been wounded in the Gaza Strip since the war began on October 7, 2023.

Meanwhile, the Israeli military issued new evacuation orders to residents in areas of an eastern Gaza City suburb, setting off a new wave of displacement Sunday, and a Gaza hospital director was injured in an Israeli drone attack, Palestinian medics said.

The new orders for the Shejaia suburb were posted by the Israeli army spokesperson on X on Saturday night.

Footage circulated on social and Palestinian media, showed residents leaving Shejaia on donkey carts and rickshaws, with others, including children carrying backpacks, walking.

Families living in the targeted areas began fleeing their homes after nightfall on Saturday and into Sunday's early hours, residents and Palestinian media said - the latest in multiple waves of displacement since the war began 13 months ago.

Adding to the miseries of Gaza's 2.3 mn people, most of whom have been repeatedly displaced, heavy winter rain flooded hundreds of tents across the enclave, spoiling food and sweeping away plastic and cloth sheeting that had protected them against the elements.

The Palestinian Civil Emergency Service said thousands of displaced people were impacted by the seasonal flooding and demanded new tents and caravans from aid donors to shield them.

Kamal Adwan is one of three hospitals in north Gaza that are barely operational as the health ministry said the Israeli forces have detained and expelled medical staff and prevented emergency medical, food and fuel supplies from reaching them.

Residents in three embattled north Gaza towns - Jabalia, Beit Lahiya and Beit Hanoun - said Israeli forces had blown up hundreds of houses since renewing operations in an area that Israel said months ago had been cleared of fighters.

MENAFN24112024000067011011ID1108920867