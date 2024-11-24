Qatar Foundation Edutainment Show To Host Special Event Celebrating Qatar National Day

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Qatar Foundation (QF) will host a special event celebrating Qatar National Day on November 28-30 at the Pre-University Education Theatre in Education City, showcasing Qatari heritage and culture, and offering activities for children that foster a sense of pride and belonging, including a special screening by QF's educational TV series Siraj.

A 3D on the theme of Qatar National Day has been produced by Siraj, designed specifically to introduce children to the value of citizenship and the importance of patriotism.

Tickets to watch the screening – which takes place between 3pm and 9pm in three different time slots, can be purchased on the Q-Tickets website.

In addition to the film, children will enjoy a live interactive show with Siraj characters Rashid and Noura. Children will also enjoy an exclusive song in the film by Qatari artist Fahad al-Hajjaji, celebrating the beauty of Qatar.

Alongside the film, an art exhibition titled“Qatar Al Hob” will showcase the creativity of QF students from kindergarten to grade four, expressing their love and loyalty to Qatar through various art pieces.

The event will also include a performance of the Qatari Ardha, presented by QF schools, along with interactive games and crafts activities.

“This event is a valuable opportunity for children and families to engage with the essence of Qatari heritage in fun, engaging, and educational ways,” said Azlaa Hamad al-Qahtani, head of Culture and Identity, Student Affairs and Community Engagement, at the QF's Pre-University Education.

“The event aims at raising children's awareness about citizenship and teaching them the difference between patriotism and active citizenship,” the official said.“It provides them with a deep understanding of the role of each individual in building the nation, and supporting its progress through hard work and continuous commitment of learning.”

