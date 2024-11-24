IPU President Lauds Qatar's Efforts At Conflict Resolution

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) president Dr Tulia Ackson has lauded Qatar's efforts in resolving regional conflicts and its steadfast commitment to supporting global development.

She highlighted the ongoing collaboration between the IPU and Qatar's Shura Council in advancing global peace initiatives.

In an interview with the Qatar News Agency (QNA) at the conclusion of her visit to Doha, Dr Ackson remarked:“The State of Qatar is making remarkable strides in conflict in the Middle East. It has established itself as a trusted hub for peace, where opposing parties feel confident to meet and where world leaders gather to address pressing global challenges.”

She expressed the IPU's deep appreciation for Qatar's endeavours, stating:“We value and commend Qatar's persistent efforts in fostering peace.”

“On behalf of the Inter-Parliamentary Union and the global parliamentary community, I extend our gratitude for Qatar's contributions, which align with the IPU's mission to defend peace, promote dialogue through parliamentary diplomacy, and support conflict-affected regions,” Dr Ackson said.

She underscored Qatar's tangible commitment to conflict resolution, noting its success in convening adversaries for dialogue in Doha.

“Qatar's approach resonates with the IPU's objectives,” she said.“I urge all conflicting parties to leverage the opportunities and resources Qatar provides to achieve peaceful resolutions.”

Dr Ackson emphasised the alignment between Qatar's conflict mediation efforts and the IPU's broader goals, particularly through its specialised committee on Middle Eastern conflicts.

She affirmed the IPU's dedication to enhancing the committee's effectiveness in ensuring regional stability.

This year, discussions within the IPU have focused significantly on the role of parliaments in fostering global peace.

Dr Ackson acknowledged Qatar's vital contribution, represented by the Shura Council, to the IPU's efforts in addressing peace-building, climate change, innovation, and other global priorities.

She further explained the IPU's role as a platform for dialogue, providing parliamentarians from diverse nations an avenue to exchange views and deliberate on pressing issues.

“Through this dialogue, we aim to articulate collective positions, often centred on protecting human rights and fostering understanding,” she said.

Dr Ackson highlighted the IPU's commitment to working with parties involved in conflicts, providing them a space to express their perspectives.

“As parliamentarians, while we are not part of executive governments, we have a vital role to play in mitigating conflicts and promoting peace,” she remarked.

She clarified that although decisions on war are made by governments or executive authorities, parliaments often review and endorse such decisions, which underscores the importance of engaging legislators in peace-building processes.

Dr Ackson acknowledged the IPU's proactive engagement in addressing global crises and conflicts through parliamentary dialogue.

She reiterated the union's commitment to collaborating with parliamentarians worldwide to resolve disputes, safeguard human rights, and establish lasting peace.

She praised Qatar's substantial contributions to global development, emphasising the country's proactive role not only in conflict resolution and peacebuilding but also in addressing critical challenges such as development and climate change.

Dr Ackson commended Qatar's extensive support for various countries through initiatives like the Qatar Fund for Development.

“The State of Qatar works diligently to make the world a better place,” she said.“There is no better way to ensure peace, security, and environmental protection than by promoting sustainable development.”

She highlighted Qatar's strong commitment to environmental protection, both domestically and internationally, as demonstrated by its support for numerous programmes aimed at combating climate change.

Dr Ackson also acknowledged the Shura Council's active role in bolstering government efforts to address climate challenges.

“Qatar is setting an example for the world and deserves recognition for its leadership in these critical areas,” she said.

She also noted the close collaboration between the Shura Council and the IPU, highlighting their shared commitment to advancing peace, development, and climate action.

“The Shura Council is not merely a member of the IPU but a dedicated supporter of its projects and initiatives, particularly in the fields of peace, climate, and counterterrorism,” she remarked.

Dr Ackson praised Qatar's hosting and support of the UN Office on Parliamentary Engagement in Preventing and Combating Terrorism.

She underscored the strong partnership between the IPU and this office, which facilitates numerous events and programs aimed at tackling global security challenges.

Turning to the Middle East, Dr Ackson expressed concern over the ongoing tragedies in the region, particularly in Gaza.

She highlighted her efforts as IPU president to engage both Palestinian and Israeli representatives in peace discussions.

“Our goal as parliamentarians is to enable dialogue through the IPU Peace Committee, which focuses on Middle East issues. Dialogue is our preferred approach, and we have contributed to fostering communication and expressing our position on this conflict,” she explained.

She called for the protection of children and women and urged all parties to shield civilians from the devastating impacts of conflict.

She also voiced apprehension about the potential expansion of violence into other areas.

