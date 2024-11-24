Sheikh Joaan Honours Athletes, Officials At QOC Sports Excellence Awards

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The Qatar Olympic Committee (QOC) hosted the 2024 Sports Excellence Awards Sunday under the patronage of its President HE Sheikh Joaan bin Hamad al-Thani. The event took place at the Qatar National Centre.

Also in attendance were HE Mohammed bin Yousef al-Mana, the First Vice President of the QOC, HE Dr. Thani bin Abdulrahman al-Kuwari, the Second Vice President of the QOC, HE Jassim bin Rashid al-Buenain, the Secretary General of the QOC as well as the presidents of Qatar's sports federations and several prominent sports figures.

The ceremony honoured outstanding athletes, administrators, sports personalities and institutions that have supported sports in Qatar.

“It is truly an honor to gather once again at this annual celebration, which has become a valued tradition for honoring Qatari champions and athletes with outstanding achievements, as well as our partners and sponsors from government and private sectors who play a vital role in supporting sports and the Olympic movement in our country,” said al-Buenain.

“We take this opportunity to extend our heartfelt gratitude to His Highness the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani for his unwavering and profound support of Qatari sports, which has been instrumental in driving achievements across all levels. We also offer our sincere thanks to His Excellency Sheikh Joaan bin Hamad al-Thani, President of the Qatar Olympic Committee, for his boundless support and guidance, which have significantly advanced the development of sports in Qatar,” he added.

Reflecting on the accomplishments of the past season, al-Buenain noted:“This season has been extraordinary for Qatari sports. Our participation in the Paris 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Games saw our athletes continuing their successes on the international stage. Notably, our world champion Mutaz Barshim earned a bronze medal in the high jump, becoming the first athlete to win four Olympic medals in this event.”

Looking ahead, al-Buenain concluded:“The challenges of the next phase are substantial, requiring everyone in the sports sector to intensify their efforts to realize even greater accomplishments for Qatari sports.”

Sheikh Joaan presented the awards to the honorees of the 2024 Sports Excellence Awards. Qatar Foundation received the award for Distinguished Organization in Supporting the Olympic Movement, while the Ministry of Education and Higher Education was honoured with the award for Distinguished Organization in Supporting Sports Community Events. Alkass Sports Channels was recognized with the award for Media Partner.

HE Sheikh Saud bin Ali al-Thani received the Recognition Award for Personalities That Served Sports in Qatar. Masraf Al Rayan, Aamal QPSC and Ibn Ajayan Projects were honored with the Team Qatar Official Supporter Award.

The Qatar Handball Association was honoured with the Golden Federation Award for Team Sports, while the Qatar Athletics Federation won the Golden Federation Award for Individual Sports. The Men's Team of the Season Award went to Team Qatar's beach volleyball team.

Mutaz Barshim was named Male Athlete of the Season, while Amal Mohammed Mahmoud was awarded Female Athlete of the Season. Ismail Dawood Abakar received the Promising Male Athlete of the Season Award, and Noor Nizar Abdulqader Mohammed was recognized as the Promising Female Athlete of the Season.

Hendrik Jacobus Kotze was named Coach of the Season. Ali Radi Arshid won the Male Para-Athlete of the Season Award, and Sara Hamdi Masoud received the Female Para-Athlete of the Season Award. Khalifa Yousuf Abdulmalik was awarded Male Administrator of the Season, while Amal Mohammed Awad was recognized as Female Administrator of the Season.

The Male Referee of the Season Award was presented to Abdulrahman Ibrahim al-Jassim, Talib Salim Al Marri, Saoud Ahmed al-Maqaleh, Abdullah Ali al-Marri, and Abdullah Ali al-Hammadi for their contributions to officiating in men's sports.

In camel racing, Jaber Salim Jaber Ali Faran received the award for Camel Trainer of the Season (Open Races), while Abdulhadi Khalil al-Shahwani al-Hajri was named Camel Owner of the Season (Public Races).

In equestrian sports, Khalifa Sheail al-Kuwari was awarded Horse Owner of the Season, Faleh Nasser Saleh Salem Bougneim received the Best Jockey Award, and Mohammed Hamad Khalifa al-Attiyah was recognized as the Best Qatari Horse Trainer.

The Best Personal Sports Achievement Award was jointly awarded to Ali al-Obaidli.

The ceremony recognized the Local Organizing Committees for their success in hosting major events: The World Aquatics Championships – Doha 2024 and The World Judo Championships – Doha 2023.

