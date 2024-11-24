Safari Hypermarket Awards First Winner Of 'Win 3 MG Cars' Lucky Draw

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Safari Hypermarket has handed over the car key to the first winner of its“Win 3 MG Cars” promotion, launched as part of the grand opening of the new outlet at Birkath Al Awamer, a statement said.

The first lucky draw held on October 14, declared Noufal K P as the winner of the first MG ZS 2024 car. He received his car key from Safari Hypermarket officials on October 23 at the Birkath Al Awamer branch in a grand ceremony.

Customers still have the opportunity to win the remaining two MG cars through the ongoing promotion.

By spending QR50 or more at any Safari Hypermarket branch, shoppers can participate in the upcoming lucky draws, with winners to be announced in the coming months. Customers can also win QR100,000 in cash prizes through a raffle draw, part of the grand opening promotions, the statement added.

