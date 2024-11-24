Weekly Forex Forecast - 24/11: Bitcoin, EUR/USD (Charts)

(MENAFN- Daily Forex) Fundamental Analysis & Sentiment



Long of Bitcoin in USD terms. Bitcoin has risen by 9.57% over the past week. Short of the EUR/USD currency pair. The price fell by 1.17% over the past week.

I wrote on 17th November that the best trade opportunities for the week were likely to be:

The weekly gain of 10.74% equals 5.37% per asset.

Last week's key takeaways were:UK CPI (inflation) rose from 1.7% to 2.3% annualized , a fraction higher than the expected 2.2%.Canada's CPI (inflation) rose from -0.4% to 0.4% month-on-month, a fraction higher than the expected 0.3%.UK Monetary Policy Report HearingsUS Unemployment Claims – this was almost exactly as expected.UK Retail Sales – this was considerably worse than expected, showing a month-on-month decline of 0.7%, while a drop of only 0.3% was widely forecast.Canada Retail Sales – as expected.US, German, UK, and French Services & Manufacturing PMI: The US data was strong and healthy, but the other countries saw weaker-than-expected numbers.

Apart from the inflation data, there were no data points last week that were truly interesting to the market, and even inflation is no longer the concern it was some months ago. Markets are more interested right now in global growth and the likely appointments of the upcoming Trump administration, which will take power in January. We saw US and European stock markets gaining again last week as risk sentiment in parts of the world improved Week Ahead: 25th – 29th November

The coming week's schedule is again relatively light. Still, it has some important inflation-related data (including in the USA) and central bank releases from the US Federal Reserve and the Reserve Bank of New Zealand.US Core PCE Price IndexUS CB Consumer ConfidenceUS Preliminary GDPUS FOMC MinutesGerman Preliminary CPI (inflation)Australian CPI (inflation)Canadian GDPReserve Bank of New Zealand Official Cash Rate, Rate Statement, and Monetary Policy StatementChinese Manufacturing PMIUS Unemployment ClaimsMonthly Forecast November 2024

I made no monthly forecast for November, as the long-term trends in the Forex market were too unclear Forecast 24th November 2024

I made no weekly forecast this week, as there were no unusually strong directional price movements over the past week, which is the basis of my weekly trading strategy.

Last week, the Australian Dollar was the strongest major currency, while the Euro was the weakest. Like the previous week, one-third of the most important Forex currency pairs and crosses changed in value by over 1%.

You can trade these forecasts in a real or demo Forex brokerage account .Key Support/Resistance Levels for Popular Pairs

Technical AnalysisUS Dollar Index

Last week, the US Dollar Index printed a bullish candlestick that continued the recent breakout beyond the resistance level at 105.81, as well as the upper trend line of the formerly dominant consolidating triangle chart pattern , which can be seen in the price chart below. The price reached a new 2-year high. These are bullish signs, but it should be noted that the candlestick has a large upper wick, showing that the Dollar struggled to hold some of its gains. Another bearish note is hit by the price retreating from a high very close to the nearest overhead resistance level at 107.95.

The price is above its levels from three and six months ago, suggesting a long-term bullish trend in the greenback that should be exploitable.

The strong US Dollar is supported by the expectation that the new Trump / Republican control of the executive and legislature in the USA will lead to a more hawkish monetary policy. This has been evidenced by the strong increase in US Treasury Yields over recent weeks.

I have plenty of technical and fundamental reasons to be bullish on the US Dollar. However, the upside over the coming week might be limited, so long-term trades long of the USD might be more successful than short-term trades.

Bitcoin

Bitcoin saw another week of extraordinary gains as it powered to new all-time highs, topping just below the big round number at $100,000, which has still not been reached. The price rose by almost 10% last week.

There is no reason not to be bullish except that the price is now very close to the huge six-figure round number at $100,000. If the price arrives at, or very close to, that point, we will likely see massive profit taking as there will be a 25% gain within just a few weeks, an enormous rise in value for any asset. So, this leg of the bull run, or this whole trend, may not have much further to run.

Bitcoin received a significant boost from the election victories of President Trump and Congressional Republicans in both Houses. Republicans are seen as more likely to favour lighter regulation of cryptocurrency, so their ascendancy has boosted both crypto in particular and risk sentiment in general, which also helps a risky asset like Bitcoin.

It is smart to be long of Bitcoin, but be mindful of $100,000 as a potentially strong barrier. With such momentum and strong gains, a trend or momentum trader should be interested. However, waiting for a daily (New York) close above $100,000 before entering a new long trade in Bitcoin will probably be wise.

Note that Bitcoin ETFs are not getting the full gain made by the underlying, so if you can afford it, you might want to buy Bitcoin futures instead of a Bitcoin ETF or even spot Bitcoin. There are Bitcoin micro futures available on the CME, which are only sized at 10% of the value of one Bitcoin.

EUR/USD

Last week, the EUR/USD currency pair printed a relatively large bearish candlestick, which made the lowest weekly close seen in almost two years. The weekly candlestick closed some way from its low, with a noteworthy lower wick on the candlestick. The price is below its levels from both 3 and 6 months ago, which is my preferred metric for calling a long-term bearish trend. The US Dollar Index is also in a long-term bearish trend. A final bearish filter is that the 50-day moving average is below the 100-day moving average, which validates the trend.

There are plenty of reasons to be short here, but I am a bit concerned about Friday's spike lower and the fairly strong bounce. However, the price feels heavy, and lower prices are likely over the coming week.

A shorter-term approach is to look for short swing trades from retests and rejections of resistance levels above the current price.

I expected the USD/JPY currency pair to have potential support at ¥153.33.

The H1 price chart below shows how the price action rejected this support level with a small hourly pin bar , marked by the up arrow within the price chart below. This rejection occurred soon after the start of the overlap of the London / Tokyo sessions, which can often be a great time for reversals in Japanese Yen currency pairs and crosses.

Note that this multi-candlestick reversal took a while to set up, but it was worth the wait for a decisive change in direction.

So far, this trade has given a maximum profit of slightly more than 1.5 to 1.

The US Dollar remains in a long-term bullish trend, and the Japanese Yen is prone to weakness, so long trade setups in this currency pair might be something to watch out for. USD/CHF

I expected that the USD/CHF currency pair would have potential support at $0.8805

The H1 price chart below shows how the price action rejected this support level with a strong hourly inside bar , marked by the up arrow within the price chart below. This rejection occurred soon after the start of the overlap of the London / New York sessions, which can often be a great time for reversals in the US Dollar.

So far, this trade has given an excellent maximum profit approximately 1.5 to 1.

The US Dollar is in a strong long-term bullish trend, and the Swiss Franc is relatively weak, like the Euro with which it is strongly positively correlated, so there may be more opportunities for long trades here over the coming days and weeks. NASDAQ 100 Index

The NASDAQ 100 Index rose last week, closing right on the high of its range, which is a bullish sign. This is a healthy bullish rebound within a long-term bullish trend. The linear regression analysis applied in the price chart below also shows a consistent bullish trend over the shorter term.

The strong trend and the election victories of Trump and Congressional Republicans have provided a tailwind for higher stock market prices in the USA. Notably, many other countries are seeing their stock markets struggling, partly due to fears that the new Trump administration will impose tariffs on US imports.

The question now is whether the price will continue to rise and make a new record high above the record high it set a couple of weeks ago.

I see the NASDAQ 100 Index as a buy once it makes a new record high closing price.

S&P 500 Index

My analysis of the S&P 500 Index is exactly the same as my analysis of the NASDAQ 100 Index above.

Bottom Line



Long of Bitcoin in USD terms following a daily (New York) close above $100,000.

Short of the EUR/USD currency pair.

Long of the NASDAQ 100 Index following a daily (New York) close above 21,139. Long of the S&P 500 Index following a daily (New York) close above 6,002.

I see the best trading opportunities this week as

