Carolina Prime Pet, Inc. Recalls“Hollywood Feed Carolina Made Chicken Chips” Because Of Possible Salmonella Health Risk

When a company announces a recall, withdrawal, or safety alert, the FDA posts the company's announcement as a public service.

Potentially contaminated with Salmonella

Carolina Made Chicken Chips Dog Treats

Carolina Prime Pet, Inc. of Lenoir, NC, is recalling 400 16-ounce bags of "Hollywood Feed Carolina Made Chicken Chips" treats for dogs because they have the potential to be contaminated with Salmonella. Salmonella can affect animals eating the product and there is risk to humans from handling contaminated products, especially if they have not thoroughly washed their hands after having contact with the products or any surfaces exposed to these products.

Healthy people infected with Salmonella should monitor themselves for some or all of the following symptoms: nausea, vomiting, diarrhea or bloody diarrhea, abdominal cramping and fever. Rarely, Salmonella can result in more serious ailments, including arterial infections, endocarditis, arthritis, muscle pain, eye irritation, and urinary tract symptoms. Consumers exhibiting these signs after having contact with this product should contact their healthcare providers.

Pets with Salmonella infections may be lethargic and have diarrhea or bloody diarrhea, fever, and vomiting. Some pets will have only decreased appetite, fever and abdominal pain. Infected but otherwise healthy pets can be carriers and infect other animals or humans. If your pet has consumed the recalled product and has these symptoms, please contact your veterinarian.

The recalled "Hollywood Feed Carolina Made Chicken Chips" were distributed to Hollywood Feed stores in Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Michigan, Mississippi, Missouri, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, and Texas, and were also available through online retailer

The product comes in a 16-ounce purple-and-black bag marked on the back side with lot number 20051324L2 and an expiration date of 11/13/25. This is the only lot number identified as potentially contaminated.

No illnesses have been reported to date in connection with this problem.

The potential for contamination was noted after testing performed by a third-party laboratory identified contamination in a related yet commercially unreleased lot of the same product.

Consumers who have purchased 16-ounce bags of“Hollywood Feed Carolina Made Chicken Chips” stamped with lot 20051324L2 should cease using them. Consumers may contact the company at ... or 828-394-6460 Monday-Friday 8:00AM-4:00PM EST for information about returning recalled product for a refund or replacement product.

