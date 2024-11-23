Response Plus Medical ambulance at NYU Abu Dhabi enhances emergency access to students

( MENAFN - Click On Group) Response Plus Medical, a leading provider of pre-hospital and emergency medical services in the UAE, has stationed an ambulance at New York University Abu Dhabi (NYU Abu Dhabi) on Saadiyat Island to enhance student access to rapid emergency care. This addition brings greater convenience and accessibility to emergency medical support, ensuring timely response capability. The initiative is part of Response Plus Medical’s commitment to delivering high-quality emergency services across the UAE.

