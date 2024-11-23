Avantor To Distribute Quantum-Si Technology

(MENAFN- Baystreet) Quantum-Si Incorporated (NASDAQ: QSI) shares leaped Wednesday, as The Protein Sequencing Company, has announced a distribution agreement with Avantor® (NYSE: AVTR), a global leader in mission-critical products and services for the life sciences and advanced industries. Through this collaboration, Avantor will distribute Quantum-Si's Next-Generation Protein Sequencing (NGPS) portfolio, providing researchers across all segments in the U.S. and Canada streamlined access to these innovative proteomics solutions.

The distribution agreement enables Avantor to offer Quantum-Si's protein sequencing technology to a broad range of laboratories focused on proteomics. Quantum-Si's platform leverages single-molecule sequencing technology, with applications across protein and biomarker identification, antibody characterization, protein barcoding and post-translational modification analysis, to deliver unprecedented insights into protein structure and function, empowering scientists in fields like drug discovery, diagnostics, and clinical research.

“By making our portfolio available through Avantor, we are expanding the reach of our Next-Generation Protein Sequencing technology to a wider audience,” said Quantum-Si CEO Jeff Hawkins.“We believe this agreement will allow us to rapidly scale delivery of our innovative solutions to more researchers, accelerating scientific discoveries and advancements in critical research areas.”

In early trade on Wednesday, shares of QSI rumbled higher by $1.01, or 159.1% to $1.64, while those for AVTR gathered seven cents to $19.79.









