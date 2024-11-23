23Andme Inches Higher On Hookup With Mirador

(MENAFN- Baystreet) 23andMe Holding Co. (NASDAQ: ME) shares barely cleared breakeven Wednesday. The company, a leading human genetics and preventive company, and Mirador Therapeutics, a next-generation precision company focused on developing first-in-class or best-in-class therapeutics for immunology and inflammation (I&I)-related diseases, today announced a strategic research collaboration. Under the agreement, Mirador will leverage a targeted set of aggregated, de-identified genetic and phenotypic data from the 23andMe research database and its proprietary Mirador360TM development engine to enable target validation and precision medicine.

The 23andMe genetic and phenotypic health information database is the world's largest crowdsourced platform for genetic research. Insights gleaned from the 23andMe database have resulted in previous pharma collaborations that have generated multiple drug discovery programs, as well as two clinical stage assets in immuno-oncology, and more than 300 scientific publications. Mirador will use the 23andMe database to augment its proprietary Mirador360TM development engine, which already houses one of the most extensive repositories of immune-mediated disease data, including over two million human molecular profiles.

“Our new partnership with 23andMe supercharges the Mirador mission to rapidly advance transformational precision therapies for patients living with chronic immune-mediated inflammatory and fibrotic diseases,” said Mark C. McKenna, Chairman and CEO of Mirador.

ME shares grabbed a penny to $3.44 Wednesday.

