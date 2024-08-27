Al-Sisi, Iraq's PM Discuss Bilateral Cooperation, Regional Issues

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) Egypt's President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi received Iraqi Prime Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani on Tuesday, who is on an official visit to Egypt. The Iraqi delegation included the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, the Minister of Trade, and several senior officials.





The meeting was attended by Egypt's Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly, along with the Ministers of Foreign Affairs, Housing, Investment, and Petroleum.





The official spokesperson for the Presidency of the Republic stated that the meeting highlighted the strong relations between the two countries. President Al-Sisi reaffirmed Egypt's full support for Iraq's unity, sovereignty, and territorial integrity, and its efforts to achieve stability, security, and development. He also emphasized strengthening ties between Iraq and its Arab neighbors.





Both leaders agreed on the need to intensify joint Arab action, both bilaterally and collectively. They noted the importance of the tripartite cooperation mechanism between Egypt, Iraq, and Jordan, and stressed the continuation of efforts to ensure the success of its projects, aiming to make it a model for Arab cooperation and regional integration.





The discussions also covered bilateral cooperation, focusing on increasing mutual and joint investments. They explored cooperation in infrastructure, urban development, tourism, energy, transportation, and industry, aiming to optimally utilize the resources of both countries for the benefit of their peoples.





Additionally, the talks included an exchange of views on resolving the serious crises affecting the region. Both leaders agreed on the need for calm and de-escalation.





Al-Sisi and Al-Sudani called on the international community to exert pressure to achieve a ceasefire in Gaza, end the humanitarian crisis in the Strip, and halt the ongoing Israeli escalation in the West Bank. They emphasized the need for a serious political process to guarantee the Palestinian people's right to an independent state on the 1967 borders with East Jerusalem as its capital, as the sustainable path to peace, security, and development in the region.