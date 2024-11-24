Survey Of Sambhal's Mosque Complete; Report To Be Presented In Court On Nov 29

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Nov 24 (IANS) Survey of Shahi Jama Masjid in Uttar Pradesh's Sambhal district was completed on Sunday and its report will be submitted to the court on November 29.

The court ordered a survey on a petition filed by Advocate Vishnu Shankar Jain contending that Mughal emperor Babar razed the Harihar temple to build the mosque.

Advocate Jain said the survey was conducted from 7.30 a.m. and lasted until 10.00 a.m.

"The survey has been completed successfully, and all necessary photos and videos have been taken. The report will be presented before the court on November 29," said Advocate Jain.

However, he refrained from commenting on the findings of the survey team.

He urged the public to maintain peace and trust in the judicial process, emphasising that legal proceedings take time.

Advocate Jain informed the media that the lawyer, representing the Masjid Committee, was also present during the survey.

Earlier in the day, protesters pelted stones at cops in Sambhal district when the survey of the mosque was underway, following which police resorted to lathi-charge, lobbed tear gas shells to disperse them and caught hold of a few of them.

Heavy security arrangements were made for the survey. However, as the survey was underway, protesters gathered and pelted stones at police.

To control the unruly protesters, the police resorted to lathi-charge and lobbed tear gas shells to disperse them.

Several protesters have been arrested, police said.

Sambhal District Magistrate (DM) Rajendra Painsia said: "The survey was being conducted according to court orders. Last time, the survey could not be completed, and a slot of 7 a.m. to 11 a.m. was chosen today as no namaz is offered during this time and the process can be completed peacefully. The survey was on peacefully and there was no disruption. Jamia committee was cooperating in the process."

Meanwhile, All India Muslim Jamaat Chief Shahbuddin Razvi Barelvi appealed to the minority community in Sambhal to maintain peace and tranquillity, and not to indulge in vandalism and stop stone pelting.