Turkish main stock index rises 0.1 percent at Friday’s open

(MENAFN) Türkiye's benchmark stock index, BIST 100, opened on Friday at 9,377.49 points, reflecting a modest increase of 0.1 percent, or 9.72 points, from the previous session's close. This uptick follows a strong performance on Thursday, when the BIST 100 surged by 3.72 percent, reaching 9,367.77 points. The day saw significant trading activity, with a total transaction volume of 103 billion Turkish liras (approximately USD3 billion).



By 9:55 a.m. local time (0655 GMT), the Turkish lira stood at 34.5950 against the US dollar, 36.2460 against the euro, and 43.4920 against the British pound. These exchange rates reflect the ongoing fluctuations in the currency market. In addition, the price of one ounce of gold was recorded at USD2,692.60, while the price of Brent crude oil was trading at USD73.8 per barrel.



The performance of the stock market and the currency rates is reflective of broader economic trends, as Türkiye continues to navigate global market conditions. The high trading volume and the rise in the BIST 100 index signal strong investor confidence despite the volatility in the global markets. The steady gold prices and Brent oil rates also indicate a stable outlook for commodities, which can influence market behavior in the coming sessions.

MENAFN24112024000045015839ID1108919348