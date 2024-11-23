J&K Offers Treasures That Stand Among The Best: CM At IITF 2024

The Jammu and Kashmir Pavilion at the India International Trade Fair (IITF) 2024 witnessed a vibrant celebration of Jammu and Kashmir Day with Chief Minister Omar Abdullah invited to the event as the Chief Guest.

In his address, the Chief Minister highlighted the unparalleled cultural and economic richness of the region, urging visitors to explore the pavilion and support the artisans and entrepreneurs of Jammu and Kashmir.

“From world-renowned handicrafts and premium handlooms to the finest agricultural and horticultural products, Jammu and Kashmir offers treasures that stand among the best in the world. I invite everyone to visit the J&K Pavilion and experience the authenticity of our indigenous products,” he said.

The Chief Minister extended a warm invitation to people from across the country, urging them to experience the unparalleled beauty and hospitality of Jammu and Kashmir.



Highlighting the region's rich cultural heritage and picturesque landscapes, he said,“I encourage you to visit Jammu and Kashmir in the summer of 2025 to witness its breathtaking charm firsthand.”

The Chief Minister invited the participants to come to Jammu & Kashmir during summers when it is simmering hot in the rest of India to enjoy the pleasant weather, the cuisine and buy whole range of products that are on display here. He also invited the general public to visit spiritual destinations like the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine, in Jammu, nestled amidst the serene Trikuta Hills.

“From snow-capped peaks and lush valleys to sacred sites and vibrant traditions, Jammu and Kashmir promises a unique blend of tranquility and adventure. We look forward to welcoming you with open arms.”

During his speech the CM welcomed Industry Associations, prominent business leaders, exporters, entrepreneurs, women entrepreneurs, manufacturers, artisans and exhibitors from Jammu and Kashmir and the artists performing at the event.

He hailed the participation of visitors who joined from different parts of the country for celebrating Jammu and Kashmir Day.

CM Abdullah acknowledged the role of the organizers for providing this platform to highlight the immense opportunities in J&K and for reflecting the culture, handloom & handicrafts and heritage of Jammu & Kashmir.

CM visited the J&K Pavilion and commended the exhibitors for showcasing their products.

The J&K pavilion showcased iconic products such as pashmina, saffron, and GI-tagged handicrafts, Nasir Aslam Wani, Advisor to the Chief Minister, commended the efforts of Industries & Commerce Department and the Jammu & Kashmir Trade Promotion Organization (JKTPO) in supporting the region's artisans and exhibitors.



He expressed optimism about expanding Jammu & Kashmir's participation in such events in the coming years, ensuring even greater opportunities for showcasing the region's rich craftsmanship.

“Next year, we aim to make this platform even larger, allowing more artisans to present their unparalleled creations to the world,” he remarked.

Earlier, Commissioner Secretary of Industries and Commerce, Vikramjit Singh, welcomed the Chief Guest Omar Abdhullah and informed about the remarkable increase in participation from Jammu and Kashmir at IITF, which has grown from 30 exhibitors earlier to 115 exhibitors in 2024.

He announced plans to expand the reach of J&K's artisans and entrepreneurs by participating in International Exhibitions and events in the near future.

A grand cultural program showcased the essence of Jammu and Kashmir through mesmerizing performances of Dogri and Kashmiri folk dances and songs by local artists, captivating the audience and leaving them spellbound.

The J&K Pavilion featured over 115 exhibitors, including women entrepreneurs, specially-abled entrepreneurs, and cooperative societies, offering an array of products, from Geographical Indication (GI)-tagged treasures like Pashmina Shawls, Kani Shawls, Sozni Embroidery, and Basholi Paintings to high-quality agricultural produce such as Saffron, Honey, Walnuts, and Lavender Oil.

The pavilion's interactive features, such as video walls showcased success stories, craft techniques, and J&K's stunning tourist destinations.

Managing Director of JKTPO, Khalid Jehangir thanked all guests, participants, officials and public whose participation contributed to the success of the event.

He reaffirmed JKTPO's unwavering commitment to empowering local artisans and entrepreneurs by providing them with platforms to showcase their talent and expanding opportunities through such events.



This year marks the 43rd edition of India International Trade Fair (IITF) being organized by India Trade Promotion Organization (ITPO) from November 14 to 27, 2024 with November 23rd celebrated as Jammu & Kashmir Day at the trade fair event.

This flagship event offers a platform for businesses and individuals to explore business opportunities and foster collaboration, thus serving as a convergence point for domestic and international trade.

