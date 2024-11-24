Formula 1: Verstappen Claims Fourth Drivers' Title As Russell Leads Mercedes 1-2 In Las Vegas

(MENAFN- IANS) Las Vegas (USA), Nov 24 (IANS) Red Bull's Max Verstappen sealed the Formula 1 Drivers' Championship for the fourth time with an assured drive to fifth place during the Las Vegas Grand Prix even as pole-sitter George Russell and the charging Lewis Hamilton earned a one-two finish for Mercedes. This is Verstappen's fourth successive triumph in the Fi Drivers' World Championships.

The Red Bull driver finished with 403 points with Lando Norris on 340.

Verstappen entered the 50-lap encounter on Saturday night knowing that all he needed to do was keep title rival Lando Norris behind him to secure another crown. The Dutchman achieved that by holding position into the first corner and gradually pulling away from the McLaren driver.

Having held a podium spot after the second round of pit stops, Verstappen opted against a fight when the Ferraris arrived at the rear of his Red Bull in the closing laps – both Carlos Sainz and Charles Leclerc finding a way past before the chequered flag.

With his fourth title, Verstappen, who won the World Championship in 2021, 2022, 2024 and 2024, joined Sebastian Vettel of Germany and Jack Brabham of Australia as the third driver with four F1 Drivers' World Championships. He is now behind Michael Schumacher and Lewis Hamilton, who have seven wins, and Juan Manuel Fangio of Argentina who has claimed five titles.

At the front, Russell expertly managed a tricky race in cool, slippery conditions, keeping a fast-starting Leclerc at bay in the early laps – the latter running into tyre troubles as a result of that aggression – and controlling proceedings thereafter.

Hamilton bounced back from a challenging conclusion to qualifying, which left him 10th on the grid, to work his way through the field and back up teammate Russell, whose win marked the first Mercedes triumph since July's Belgian Grand Prix.

Norris made a successful bid for the fastest lap in the dying moments as he took sixth, and mathematically dropped out of championship contention, with teammate Oscar Piastri crossing the line seventh after a time penalty for jumping the start.

Haas driver Nico Hulkenberg cleared RB's Yuki Tsunoda late on in what could be crucial for the tight constructors' battle over P6, especially after second-row starter Pierre Gasly suffered an agonising retirement due to technical trouble aboard his Alpine.