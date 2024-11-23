In Southern Donetsk Region, Movement Of Russian Troops, Equipment Decreases Regional Official

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The invading forces are moving significantly less across the occupied territory of southern Donetsk region.

As reported by Ukrinform, this was announced by Petro Andriushchenko, the adviser to the mayor of Mariupol, on Telegram .

"The flow of equipment and personnel has significantly decreased by the end of the week. There is a noticeable reduction in movement from both the occupied Zaporizhzhia region and Russia. In addition to the Storm-V units, Storm-Z has been formed from new contract soldiers. They are marked accordingly and being moved towards the Kurakhove sector," Andriushchenko wrote.

According to him, the training grounds have been almost silent since the beginning of the week, which additionally indicates the depletion of the preparation camps. It is likely that the enemy is preparing to receive new reinforcements, but for now, there is silence.

"It seems that the Russian resources are in a phase of temporary exhaustion. How severe this is time will show. But for now, this is definitely good news," noted the mayor's adviser.

