Beyond Words...Bridging Context, Meaning Across Literature, Media, Advertisement

KUWAIT, Nov 23 (KUNA) -- Translation is more than converting words from one language to another since it requires a deep understanding of context and meaning to ensure accuracy, which is essential for effective communication in todayآ's diverse world.

The interaction between language and context affects how information is understood, especially in fields like literature, media, and advertisement, each has its own approach.

In literature, it often involves domesticating the text, making it relatable for the audience, in it focuses on brevity and timing, while in advertisement it emphasizes maintaining brand tone, in each field understanding how cultural context is essential to deliver translations that resonate with a diverse audience.

In the tricky world of translation, conveying idiomatic expressions often poses a significant challenge, the Head of the English Department at the Gulf University for Science and Technology (GUST), Dr. Asmaa Al-Duhaim stated to KUNA.

"Translators who engage with the target culture can better grasp idioms and metaphors," she added.

Some idiomatic expressions lack direct translations, "domesticating" the idiom is a well-known translation theory making it relatable to the target audience, explaining and describing the meaning behind it, she said.

Dr. Al-Duhaim noted that despite cultural differences many expressions were universal, the word "rain" in UK culture often represented dreariness, whereas in Arab culture, it is viewed as a blessing.

In literature, it is vital for readers to feel connected to the material, as Dr. Al-Duhaim advocates for domesticating texts, to enhance readers' engagement.

Humor can be deeply rooted in culture, making it challenging to convey, so translators might replicate humor with culturally relevant alternatives or in some cases create new jokes that resonate with the target audience.

However, if certain cultural references cannot be adapted, they may be omitted to maintain the narrative's flow.

Dr. Al-Duhaim emphasized the importance of "faithfulness" to the original text and included translation techniques that move beyond the outdated footnotes, including domestication, foreignization, and transliteration, allowing for greater clarity and cohesion within the text.

Dr. Al-Duhaim gave an example saying instead of relying on a footnote to explain "COVID," a "translator might add an identifier into the text" she said as "COVID pandemic."

Similarly, culturally specific terms like "Girgean" can be seamlessly explained within the narrative as "a trick-or-treat celebration during mid-Ramadhan," eliminating the need for footnotes.

In the realm of subtitles, translator at Kuwait Television Channel 2 (KTV2) Yahya Ali told KUNA that balancing timing and clarity was essential, and ensuring subtitles align with dialogue as well as shortening phrases like "I'm going to cancel" to "I'll cancel" helps maintain natural flow without overwhelming viewers.

Humor and cultural references are challenging, translators cannot explain or use footnotes, in Arabic subtitles it is around 12 words, while in English it is 10 to 12 maximum depending on the word font size decided by the editor, so domestication is often the best approach.

In some cases, the lack of a direct equivalent can be tricky, which may be altered, however, if the joke is unimportant to the plot it may be skipped.

Ali stated that informal expressions (slang) usually have equivalents in Arabic.

"The challenge lies in maintaining the tone and flow of dialogue", he noted, translators must ensure that the translated term feels natural to the audience.

Ali recalled the challenges of translating back to Arabic, where he used names like "Rashed" and "Rashid" that many English speakers mispronounce these names as "Rasheed," causing confusion.

When dealing with sensitive themes in shows or movies, cultural sensitivity becomes vital, Ali emphasized the priority of creating PG-13 friendly content, explaining that translators can become creative at crafting and domesticating the dialogue.

He added that translators could take liberty in altering the dialogue in these shows and movies, unlike political or documentary translations that required precise translation as even slight shifts in meaning can have serious consequences.

In media and advertisements, Professor of Business Administration-Marketing Department at Kuwait University (KU) Adel Al-Wugayan stated to KUNA that it was important to maintain the brand voice and tone across different languages.

He noted that adapting messages to local cultures while staying true to the brand's identity was a key factor of a successful campaign.

When asked about overcoming language barriers and cultural differences, Professor Al-Wugayan pointed out the importance of being culturally sensitive in marketing, sharing an example of the Chevrolet Nova failure to sell in Spanish-speaking countries because "Nova" translates to "doesn't go," this highlighted the risks of neglecting cultural and linguistic nuances in global marketing strategies.

Professor Al-Wugayan addressed the common misconception of globalization, stating, "Some believe that one campaign would work globally, this approach ignores the importance of adapting to local markets".

To ensure that the intended message was conveyed effectively across different languages, Professor Al-Wugayan highlighted the debate between globalizations and customizations.

He explained that ads should be customized to resonate with the local culture. "Understanding the audience's preference and what is culturally appealing to them is significant."

He noted that globalization advertisements could effectively cut-costs when used correctly. "A true marketer knows how to balance between globalization and customization," he explained.

Professor Al-Wugayan shared an example of creating short animated advertisements and working with native-speaking translators to make them accessible in multiple languages.

With multilingual skills, companies can maintain a consistent visual message while lowering costs.

That approach combines the benefits of globalization and customization with context and meaning, ensuring the advertisement is both engaging and impactful across different markets.

With the insights shared by experts in each field, it is evident that translation goes far beyond words, it is about capturing the meaning and intent behind them, especially in a world rich with cultural diversity.

Prioritizing context and meaning is not just a choice, it is a responsibility, by doing so, we break down barriers, foster true understanding and build a bridge across languages, one that unites us all in deeper and more meaningful ways. (end)

