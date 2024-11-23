Trump's Middle East Picks Fulfill Netanyahu's Aspirations

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) Donald Trump, the most controversial president in the world, has consistently dominated headlines, whether in office or out. However, we are now facing a significant challenge with this president, who has effectively become unrestrained, particularly after the Party gained control of both the Senate and House of Representatives. Trump's selections for his administration further exacerbate the situation, raising concerns not only within the United States but also across the globe.

Many anticipated that would adopt a more pragmatic approach during his second term; however, his selections thus far indicate a strong preference for loyalty over competence. He appears to be making choices based solely on allegiance. In a rare admission of error, President-elect Donald Trump told podcast host Joe Rogan last month that the“biggest mistake” he made during his first term was hiring“disloyal people” for his White House team. Consequently, it seems that Trump is attempting to rectify the missteps of his previous term, where his choices were a mix of loyalty and capability. Therefore, it is not an exaggeration to assert that the administration Trump has assembled for his second term represents the first authoritarian regime in the largest democracy in the world.

This administration is indeed one of the remarkable and peculiar aspects of Trump's tenure that is likely to alter the global landscape for the worse. It is noteworthy that Trump has selected Pete Hegseth, a host and commentator from Fox News, who lacks significant military experience or expertise in national security, to serve as Secretary of Defense in his upcoming administration. This choice alone underscores a new era of intense global conflict between China and the United States. Hegseth is known for his strong criticisms and firm stance against China, believing that Beijing is developing a military specifically aimed at defeating the United States.

Regarding Trump's selections for his team in the Middle East, it is evident that the future may bring numerous unwelcome surprises, contrary to the expectations of many analysts who hoped for stability in the region. The appointments made by the elected President Donald Trump for his administration reflect some of his vision for the Middle East, which appears to emphasize increased support for Israel and a potential inclination towards its expansion at the expense of Palestinian territories, and possibly much more.

Let us begin with the Secretary of State, as Donald Trump has announced his selection of Republican Senator Marco Rubio from Florida for the position in his new administration. Rubio is well-known for his pro-Israel stance and has supported U.S. military intervention in Iraq and Libya, as well as the establishment of a no-fly zone over Syria. He is also an advocate for tightening sanctions against Iran and abandoning the 2015 agreement regarding its nuclear program. Overall, it appears that we are facing a Secretary of State who may be even more staunchly pro-Israel than Antony Blinken.

The list of Trump's appointments also included Jewish businessman and close friend Steve Witkoff as the Middle East envoy, despite his lack of prior diplomatic experience. Notably, Witkoff attended Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's address to a joint session of Congress, describing it as powerful. He told Fox News,“It was an honour to be there. We were standing every five seconds because the crowd was so supportive of him.” He continued,“I saw the Republican gathering, members of Congress, and senators standing and applauding, resonating with his messages.” Ironically, this individual, who is strongly sympathetic to Netanyahu, is tasked with bringing parties back to the negotiating table and attempting to resolve the ongoing conflict in the Middle East. In my opinion, this individual is more of a dealmaker and will likely rely on bargaining and betting rather than adopting a diplomatic or even political approach, given his strong alignment with Netanyahu.

Moreover, the newly elected President of the United States, Donald Trump, has appointed Republican Representative Elise Stefanik as the U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations, as announced in statements to American media. Stefanik is known for her strong pro-Israel stance; she visited Tel Aviv last May and delivered a speech at the Israeli Knesset. During her visit, she called for what she termed a"complete victory" for Israel in Gaza, asserting that this victory begins with the"eradication of those responsible for terrorist attacks." The Republican representative emphasized that Israel's victory should encompass"self-defence not only militarily but ideologically," sharply criticizing certain universities and Western institutions that she claimed promote anti-Semitism. She also characterized some pro-Palestinian students at American universities as embodying the spirit of Hamas.















Finally, Donald Trump has appointed Mike Huckabee, a staunch supporter of settlement expansion, as the United States Ambassador to Israel. Huckabee, 69, is recognized as one of the most fervent advocates for Israel within the evangelical Christian community. He is the first non-Jewish individual to be nominated for this position since George W. Bush appointed James Cunningham in 2008. Huckabee has visited Israel multiple times since 1973 and has criticized President Biden's pressure on Israel to de-escalate the conflict in Gaza, while also opposing Palestinian nationalism. In one of his statements, Huckabee asserted that Israel's claim to the West Bank is stronger than the American ties to Manhattan. He laid the foundation for a new residential complex in the Efrat settlement in 2018. Furthermore, during a visit to the Ma'ale Adumim settlement in 2017, Huckabee told reporters,“There are certain words I refuse to use. There is no such thing as the West Bank – it is Judea and Samaria. There is no such thing as a settlement – these are towns, neighbourhoods, and cities. There is no such thing as occupation.” Similarly, he stated to The Washington Post in 2015 that“the idea that Palestinians have a long history dating back hundreds or thousands of years is not accurate.” Huckabee also holds a hardline stance on Iran, Israel's adversary. Most importantly, Hakabi, in his latest statements following his candidacy, emphasized that he does not rule out the possibility of resettlement in the Gaza Strip.

In sum, Trump's choices for the Middle East can be characterized as more extreme in their support for Israel compared to his first term. It is hard to believe that these fervent individuals could genuinely pursue a just peace in the region. While it is true that previous U.S. administrations have been strongly pro-Israel, none have expressed such unprecedented bias. Under this administration's fervent stance, it is difficult to envision any scenario other than the expansion and growth of Israel. I also fear that Netanyahu's vision for a new Middle East has begun to take shape with Trump's arrival.





Dr. Marwa El-Shinawy – Academic and Writer