Registration Is Now Open For Season 2 Of Maven Jr. NBA League In West Cairo

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) The much-anticipated second season of the Maven Jr. League is now open for registration, offering boys and girls aged 12-15 the opportunity to develop their skills in a dynamic and exciting environment. This season, the league will take place in West Cairo, providing a vibrant setting for young to hone their abilities, build teamwork, and foster sportsmanship.

In collaboration with Maven Developments, the Jr. NBA League aims to promote youth sports and a healthy lifestyle, while offering valuable mentorship and coaching from experienced NBA professionals. The program is designed for those not currently registered with any clubs, providing a unique opportunity for newcomers and aspiring players to get involved in the game.

Starting this month, assessments will be conducted to evaluate participants' skills and place them in teams that best match their level of play. This ensures that every participant has an enjoyable and rewarding experience as they learn and grow in the sport.

Parents and guardians can register their children for the league through the official registration portal: Jr. NBA League Registration.

