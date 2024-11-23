Announcing The Academy For Women Entrepreneurs Southern Africa Regional Alumnae Summit

(MENAFN- APO Group)

The U.S. Mission to South Africa, in partnership with the Africa Women Innovation and Entrepreneurship Forum (AWIEF)

( ), is proud to announce the 2024 Academy for Women Entrepreneurs (AWE) Southern Africa Regional Alumnae Summit . This highly anticipated 3-day event will take place at the University of Pretoria (UP) Future Africa Campus (FAC), Pretoria, South Africa , from November 20th to 22nd, 2024 , during Global Entrepreneurship Week .

The AWE Regional Alumnae Summit brings together women entrepreneurs from the Southern Africa Customs Union (SACU) countries Botswana, Eswatini, Lesotho, Namibia, and South Africa, who have participated in the prestigious AWE program between 2019 and 2023.

The Summit aims to foster regional collaboration and create new opportunities for business expansion and trade. Key objectives include:



Building Networks : Strengthening connections among women entrepreneurs across SACU nations to share insights, foster partnerships, and collaborate on business ventures.

Accessing Regional Markets : Exploring strategies for trade expansion, accessing regional markets, and creating mutually beneficial partnerships. Embracing Innovation : Providing learning opportunities on the latest digital innovations and how they can drive entrepreneurship and growth in Africa.

Participants will have the opportunity to engage with government officials , civil society organizations , and investors , all of whom share a commitment to advancing women's economic empowerment and entrepreneurship across the region.

The AWE Southern Africa Regional Alumnae Summit underscores the importance of women-led businesses in driving economic development and gender equity. By connecting entrepreneurs with stakeholders focused on trade, investment, and innovation, the Summit aims to catalyze sustainable business practices and inclusive economic growth across Southern Africa.

The Summit will host alumnae entrepreneurs , government representatives , and investors , creating a unique platform for dialogue, learning, and collaboration. Selected participants will have their travel and accommodation expenses covered, ensuring inclusivity and accessibility.

The 2024 AWE Southern Africa Regional Alumnae Summit promises to be a landmark event for women entrepreneurs, offering invaluable opportunities to connect, learn, and grow. Together, we will continue to foster a culture of innovation, trade, and economic empowerment across the Southern African region.

For more information about the AWE program and the upcoming Summit, visit

