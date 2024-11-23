HP Ghosh Hospital Revolutionizes Spine Care With Launch Of Eastern India's First Robotic-Assisted Spine Surgery

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Kolkata, 21st November, 2024: HP Ghosh Hospital has marked a significant milestone in the field of healthcare with the successful launch of Eastern India's first robotic-assisted spine surgery system. The landmark event, held at The Spring Club, Kolkata, showcased the pioneering Mazor-X Robotic System, the latest advancement in precision spine surgery. This event also highlighted the hospital's ongoing commitment to bringing cutting-edge medical to the region.



The event featured a detailed demonstration of the robotic-assisted spine surgery system, a state-of-the-art technology designed to revolutionize spinal surgery by ensuring higher accuracy, improved patient outcomes, and faster recovery. HP Ghosh Hospital and The Spine Foundation's expert team of medical professionals, including Dr. Saumyajit Basu, MBBS, MS (Orthopaedics), FRCS (Edinburgh), DNB (Orthopaedics); Dr. Indrajit Roy, MBBS, MS (General Surgery), MCh (Neurosurgery); Dr. Trinanjan Sarangi, MBBS, MD (Anaesthesiology) along with Mr. Somnath Bhattacharya, CEO of HP Ghosh Hospital, provided valuable insights into the system's capabilities and its transformative potential for treating complex spinal disorders.



Speaking to the media, Dr. Saumyajit Basu, Director & Lead Spine Surgeon of The Spine Foundation and Mr. Somnath Bhattacharya, CEO of HP Ghosh Hospital said,“The successful implementation of robotic-assisted spine surgery at HP Ghosh Hospital is a testament to our unwavering commitment to providing the best in patient care. Today, we are not only introducing cutting-edge technology but also setting a new standard in spine care in Eastern India. The Mazor-X Robotic System allows us to perform surgeries with unparalleled precision, ensuring safer outcomes for patients, particularly in complex cases. This event marks a new era for spine surgery in our region, and we are proud to lead the way.”



The event also emphasized the hospital's comprehensive approach to spine care, which integrates advanced diagnostic tools such as digital X-rays, 128-slice CT, Advanced MRI, and Electrophysiology, alongside the latest in robotic technology. With its 5 modular operating theatres, equipped with advanced microscopes, endoscope, navigation, high-speed drills, C-arm, O-arm, Robotic and Neuromonitoring, HP Ghosh Hospital stands at the forefront of spinal healthcare.



The hospital's commitment to excellence was reflected in the discussions on the various spinal conditions treated from trauma, infections, degenerative diseases, deformities like scoliosis, and osteoporosis in the growing geriatric population. With a multidisciplinary approach, HP Ghosh Hospital aims to provide comprehensive, individualized care, ensuring that all sections of society in Eastern India have access to the best spine care solutions available.

