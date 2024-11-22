Ricky Rebel Set To Release New Single 'Don't Give Up On Me' On November 29, 2024

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Ricky Rebel "Don't Give Up on Me"

Ricky Rebel

Ricky Rebel

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, November 22, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Renowned Ricky Rebel is set to captivate listeners with his latest single, "Don't Give Up on Me," slated for release on November 29, 2024. To celebrate this occasion, Rebel will host a Single Release Party on Thursday, December 5, 2024, at The Abbey Food & Bar, located at 692 N Robertson Blvd, West Hollywood, CA 90069. Produced by the accomplished PJ Bianco-known for his work with artists like the Jonas Brothers, Mya, and Demi Lovato-this new track features a vibrant collaboration with Brazilian remixer Luis Vazquez, promising an unforgettable sonic experience.

"Don't Give Up on Me" is part of Rebel's critically acclaimed album“Veronica,” which has garnered GRAMMY© FYC nominations for both Best Pop Vocal Album and Album of the Year. This recognition marks a significant milestone in Rebel's illustrious music career, showcasing the passion and creativity infused into this project.

This year has been remarkable for Ricky, as“Veronica” continues to receive accolades and recognition. "Don't Give Up on Me" is poised to further enhance this momentum, solidifying his position in the music industry.

Adding to his list of achievements, Ricky Rebel will be honored as one of the inductees at The California Music Hall of Fame Winter 2025 Induction Ceremony. This prestigious event will take place on January 26, 2025, at the Golden Bears Theater in Temecula Valley High School. The ceremony will celebrate a roster of legendary artists, including The Association, The Fortunes, War, Benny Mardones, and Joe Cocker, highlighting the rich tapestry of musical talent that has shaped American music history. Past inductees have included notable figures like William Shatner, LeAnn Rimes, Frankie Valli, and Tiffany.

Ricky Rebel's career trajectory has been extraordinary. He first emerged on the music scene in 1997 as the lead vocalist of No Authority, a group that toured alongside major acts such as 98 Degrees and Destiny's Child. Under the production of Rodney Jerkins, they released their debut album, which was signed by Michael Jackson's MJJ Music label and later by Madonna's Maverick Records. The group achieved notable success with their hit single“Can I Get Your Number,” which peaked at #33 on the Billboard Top 40 chart, and their signature song was featured in the“Rugrats in Paris” soundtrack.

After No Authority disbanded, Ricky continued to shine as the lead vocalist of Harlow from 2004 to 2009, releasing the album“Unstoppable,” produced by Grammy-winning Randy Cantor. He also showcased his vocal talents in films like“Apollo 13” and“Anastasia” and made appearances on popular television shows.

Transitioning to a solo career, Ricky Rebel has gained acclaim for his vibrant and eclectic music style. His albums, including“Manipulator,”“The Blue Album,” and“The New Alpha,” have received critical praise, featuring standout hits like“Geisha Dance” and“Boys & Sometimes Girls.” Ricky's dedication to his craft is evident in his electrifying performances at prestigious events, including the South by Southwest Festival and the Cannes Film Festival, where he has raised funds for various charitable causes.

Ricky's contributions to music and culture have not gone unnoticed, as he has performed alongside GRAMMY-winning artists and participated in events like New York Pride, where he shared the stage with Lady Gaga. In addition to his musical endeavors, Ricky is celebrated for his bold fashion sense and design, having launched the“Ricky Rebel Renaissance” jewelry collection. He is also a contributor to Us Weekly and has been featured in major publications like Vogue for his daring fashion choices.

Save the Date: Single Release Party at The Abbey Food & Bar on December 5, 2024, and experience the magic of "Don't Give Up on Me!"

Ricky Rebel is represented by GTK PR Agency, LLC in Los Angeles, CA. For the latest updates, music releases, and exclusive content, fans can follow Ricky at the links below. With GRAMMY nominations and Hall of Fame induction on the horizon, along with his starring role in "The Getaway LA," Ricky Rebel is on the cusp of even greater achievements.

Pre-Save "Don't Give Up On Me": )

YouTube :

Twitter:

Facebook:

Instagram :

Website:

Sherry Lee

GTK PR Talent Agency, LLC [us]

+1 323-400-7409

email us here

Visit us on social media:

X

Instagram

Ricky Rebel "Don't Give Up on Me"

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.