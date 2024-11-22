Air Defenses Shot Down 64 Russian Uavs Since Start Of Day - General Staff

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The air defense forces have shot down 64 Russian drones today.

The General Staff of the of Ukraine wrote this in a post on the Telegram messaging app, Ukrinform reports.

According to the General Staff, since 01:30 on November 22, the occupiers have been attacking Ukraine with Shahed-type attack UAVs and unidentified drones launched from Russia's Orel. The radio engineering troops of the Ukrainian Air Force detected and tracked 114 enemy air targets. Aviation, anti-aircraft missile units, EW equipment and mobile fire groups of the Air Force and the Defense Forces of Ukraine were involved in repelling the attack.

As of 17.30, the air defense forces shot down 64 enemy drones, mostly in the center of the country and in the northeastern regions. As many as 41 drones disappeared from radars, presumably due to active EW measures, and two more Russian UAVs left Ukrainian airspace in the direction of Russia and Belarus, the Armed Forces said.

The General Staff emphasizes that combat operations are ongoing, with four enemy UAVs still in Ukrainian airspace.