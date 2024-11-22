Ukraine's SOF Eliminate 10 Russian Invaders, Capture Three More During Reconnaissance In Kursk Region
11/22/2024 3:10:25 PM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) soldiers from the Special Operations Forces (SOF) of the armed forces of Ukraine eliminated ten Russian invaders and captured three more during reconnaissance in the Kursk region.
The SOF Command reported this on facebook , posting relevant footage, Ukrinform reports.
“While conducting special reconnaissance in the Kursk region, soldiers from 8th Special Purpose Regiment of the SOF named after Prince Iziaslav Mstyslavych raided enemy positions. The SOF instantly eliminated 10 occupiers, while three others replenished the exchange fund,” the report says.
As reported by Ukrinform, Ukrainian paratroopers repelled an assault in the Kursk region and captured 26 Russian soldiers in a single battle.
