Celebrating Thanksgiving Traditions With A Giving Back Twist

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

OUR PAPA'S EATERY

Our Papas Eatery is thrilled to announce its grand opening on Thanksgiving Day! We're excited to serve a delicious Thanksgiving dinner to the community!

- Kaity Powers - Owner, OUR PAPA'S EATERYDAYTONA BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, November 22, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Our Papa's Eatery Opens Doors in Daytona Beach, Hosts Community Thanksgiving Dinner**Family Comes First at Our Papa's Eatery**: A new family-owned restaurant, Our Papa's Eatery, announces its grand opening on Thanksgiving Day, November 28th, 2024. **Honoring tradition and giving back to the community**, the restaurant will host a complimentary Thanksgiving dinner open to all from 1:00 PM to 3:00 PM.A Community Thanksgiving Celebration: The event will kick off with a ribbon-cutting ceremony at noon, followed by a heartwarming Thanksgiving meal featuring traditional favorites like roast turkey, mashed potatoes, stuffing, and seasonal vegetables. The dinner will be preceded by a Thanksgiving Day prayer led by Bishop Victor Miles and Pastor Dynell Miles of Mind of Christ Church of Daytona Beach, FL. The restaurant will close at 4:00 PM to allow staff to spend time with their families.Rooted in Family, Focused on Flavor: Located at 1292 8th Street, Daytona Beach, FL 32117, Our Papa's Eatery is built on a foundation of family values. Led by sisters Kaity and Waqas, the restaurant boasts a culinary team overseen by their father, Head Chef Stanley. Generations of Culinary Expertise: Chef Stanley collaborates with his son, Chef Daryl, and Sioux Chef Trevon to create a menu that reflects their family heritage, drawing inspiration from cherished recipes passed down through the generations. Ms. April, the heart of the restaurant, ensures a warm and welcoming atmosphere for all guests. "We treat everyone like family here," says April. "I just want to make sure they leave happy and with a smile on their face."A Diverse Menu with Signature Dishes: Beyond the Thanksgiving feast, Our Papa's Eatery offers a diverse menu featuring comforting classics and innovative dishes. Their best seller is Chef Stanley's *legendary slow-smoked BBQ Ribs*, renowned for their fall-off-the-bone tenderness and smoky flavor. The menu also boasts fan favorites like their smothered chicken served with creamy mac and cheese and savory collard greens.“We're excited to introduce our passion for food to the Daytona Beach community and create a warm space for people to gather and enjoy delicious meals," says Kaity. Partnerships with local organizations like The Village of Hope House Inc. ensure the community is aware of the free Thanksgiving dinner. The restaurant will reach out to additional non-profit organizations for participation.Mark your calendars for our Grand Opening and Thanksgiving Dinner on November 28th! For more information please contact the restaurant directly at (386)331-8176.

Bry Marshall

Media Contact

+1 386-448-1555

email us here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.