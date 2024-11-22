Voluntary Force Of Iran's IRGC Stages Large-Scale Drill

(MENAFN- IANS) Tehran, Nov 22 (Xinhua) The Basij voluntary force of Iran's Islamic Guards Corps (IRGC) kicked off on Friday the final stage of a two-day drill in the southwestern province of Khuzestan, the Iranian Students' News Agency (ISNA) reported.

The first phase of the exercise, involving 60,000 Basij members, was held across the province on Thursday, during which different units carried out tactical, passive defence as well as rescue and relief operations, the report said.

The second day of the drill started with a ceremony attended by IRGC's Chief Commander Hossein Salami and other high-ranking IRGC commanders as well as provincial officials, according to ISNA.

The IRGC has also displayed a number of its military drones as well as defense equipment during the exercise, said the report, Xinhua news agency reported.