Russians Strike Dnipro With Ballistic Missile, Likely From Kedr Complex Ukrainian Intel

The Main Intelligence Directorate (HUR) of Ukraine's Ministry of Defense reported this.

The missile's flight time from its launch site in Astrakhan region to impact in Dnipro was 15 minutes.

The missile was equipped with six warheads, each containing six submunitions. Its speed during the terminal phase exceeded Mach 11.

Key developers of the Kedr missile system include:

Moscow Institute of Thermal Corporation, Moscow

Federal Scientific and Production Center Titan-Barricades, Volgograd

Main Special Construction Bureau Prozhektor, Moscow

Suzurye Concern, Voronezh

Research and Production Enterprise Spetsenergomekhanika, Moscow

Research Center for Special Equipment and Conversion Kontinent, Moscow

Testing of the Kedr system was conducted at Russia's Fourth State Central Inter-Service Testing Ground (Kapustin Yar, Astrakhan region) in October 2023 and June 2024.

As reported earlier, on the morning of November 21, the Russian forces launched an intercontinental ballistic missile, Kinzhal missile, and seven Kh-101 cruise missiles at Dnipro. The Ukrainian air defense units intercepted six Kh-101 missiles.

Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin claimed the attack was a retaliatory strike with a medium-range ballistic missile, named Oreshnik, in response to Ukraine's use of long-range American and British missiles.

The White House confirmed that the missile strike was assessed as a medium-range ballistic missile attack and stated that the U.S. had helped Ukraine, its allies, and partners prepare for such threats.