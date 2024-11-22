PEPSICO TO ACQUIRE FULL OWNERSHIP OF SABRA AND OBELA

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Enables PepsiCo to Accelerate Innovation in Refrigerated Fresh Dips and Spreads to Meet Growing Consumer Demand

Further Expands Company's Positive Choice Portfolio

PURCHASE, N.Y., Nov. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ: PEP ) today announced its agreement to acquire the remaining 50% interest in Sabra Dipping Company, LLC (Sabra) and PepsiCo-Strauss Fresh Dips & Spreads International GmbH (Obela) and become the sole owner of these companies, which make Sabra and Obela products.

Sabra and Obela are currently 50/50 joint ventures that had been formed between PepsiCo and Strauss Group to manufacture, distribute, and sell refrigerated dips and spreads. The Sabra joint venture is based in New York and operates in the U.S. and Canada. The Obela joint venture is based in Geneva and operates in Australia, New Zealand and Mexico.

PepsiCo has focused on the fresh dips category for over 15 years, forming Sabra and Obela as 50/50 joint ventures with the Strauss Group in 2008 and 2012, respectively. Sabra has become a leading hummus brand with nearly $400MM in retail sales in the U.S. This transaction will enable PepsiCo to continue to transform its portfolio and drive accelerated innovation to develop more products that meet the growing demand for positive choices from North American consumers.

"As we evolve our food portfolio and bring people more choices for more occasions, our aim is to meet the growing demand for positive choices and on-the-go options," said Steven Williams, Chief Executive Officer, PepsiCo Foods North America. "Nutritious, simple foods like refrigerated dips and spreads represent a space we have long desired to expand in the U.S. and Canada. We are grateful to the Strauss Group for our long and successful partnership and look forward to this next chapter for the Sabra and Obela brands, as well as the PepsiCo food portfolio."

The transactions are subject to customary closing conditions and are expected to close by the end of 2024. Additional terms of the acquisitions were not disclosed.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo products are enjoyed by consumers more than one billion times a day in more than 200 countries and territories around the world. PepsiCo generated more than $91 billion in net revenue in 2023, driven by a complementary beverage and convenient foods portfolio that includes Lay's, Doritos, Cheetos, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Mountain Dew, Quaker, and SodaStream. PepsiCo's product portfolio includes a wide range of enjoyable foods and beverages, including many iconic brands that generate more than $1 billion each in estimated annual retail sales.

Guiding PepsiCo is our vision to Be the Global Leader in Beverages and Convenient Foods by Winning with pep+ (PepsiCo Positive). pep+ is our strategic end-to-end transformation that puts sustainability and human capital at the center of how we will create value and growth by operating within planetary boundaries and inspiring positive change for planet and people. For more information, visit .



