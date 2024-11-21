Environment Minister Meets UN Resident Coordinator In Jordan

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Nov. 21 (Petra)-- of Environment, Muawiyah Radaideh, met with Sheri Ritsema, the UN Resident Coordinator, and a group of representatives from UN programs in Jordan, on Thursday.They discussed ways to improve collaboration in the areas of biodiversity and environmental conservation, climate change challenges, and the circular and green economy, as well as the most significant ongoing and upcoming projects of their programs in Jordan.In light of the growing strain on infrastructure and natural resources brought on by climate change and Jordan's refugee crisis, Radaideh emphasized the significance of expanding areas of cooperation and their sustainability during the meeting. He also praised the role of the United Nations and its partnership with the Ministry of Environment in its activities with the Sustainable Development Goals and the vision of economic modernization.Ritsema, in turn, emphasized their willingness to continue working together and offering assistance in carrying out projects, and commended the Ministry of Environment's role in bolstering efforts to strengthen partnership with the UN and its sustainability in order to accomplish sustainable environmental goals and increase the implementation of environmental projects in Jordan.The significance of establishing and growing collaborations with the United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF), the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO), the United Nations Development Program (UNDP), the United Nations Human Settlements Program, the International Organization for Migration, the United Nations Industrial Development Organization, and the World Food Program, as well as the necessity of boosting the involvement of women and young people in these domains, were also covered at the meeting.At the conclusion of the meeting, Radaideh emphasized the value of collaboration with UN agencies and the need to take action to foster environmental cooperation in order to accomplish the intended goals. Each organization and program will receive follow-up over the next several months to build on the progress made and establish clear plans for the future.