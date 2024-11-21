(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif., Nov. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Beacon Healthcare Systems , is pleased to announce the appointment of Ayman Mohamed as its new Chief Officer, effective November 18, signaling a new direction in innovation and leadership. With over 20 years of senior leadership, strategic, and operational product management experience, Ayman brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to the role.

Ayman Mohamed is a seasoned technology leader with a proven track record of launching innovative products in new and existing markets, generating significant revenue streams, and creating profitable enterprises. His passion for building high-quality products and commitment to servant leadership have earned him a reputation for building trust and fostering collaborative, high-performing teams.

Beacon Healthcare Systems Expands Leadership Team with Addition of Ayman Mohamed as Chief Technology Officer

Throughout his career, Ayman has demonstrated a deep understanding of software architecture and broad hands-on technical skills. He has successfully helped organizations succeed, with experience spanning startups and larger companies in the San Francisco Bay and Washington DC metro areas. In his new role at Beacon Healthcare Systems, Ayman will lead engineering and delivery teams, develop a product roadmap, and lead technology development, testing, and implementation efforts.

"We are thrilled to have Ayman join Beacon Healthcare Systems at this pivotal time. Our vision is to harness cutting-edge technologies to enhance our products, implementations, and continue to give our clients the level of quality they expect," said Todd Petersen, CEO.

Ayman Mohamed's previous roles include leadership positions at Amazon Web Services, American Well, Avizia, Intersections Inc, Zumetrics, Moasis Global, and Ultra Zoom Technologies. His strategic and operational skills, combined with his ability to thrive in dynamic environments and his bias for action, make him an invaluable asset to Beacon Healthcare Systems.

About Beacon Healthcare Systems. Beacon Healthcare Systems streamlines the business of healthcare through reliable innovative SaaS technology delivered by industry experts. With a focus on appeals and grievances, compliance, and analytics, Beacon HCS is the first place health plans turn when looking for a trusted, experienced partner that can help them reduce costs, grow revenue, and achieve their strategic goals. Founded in 2011, Beacon HCS is a privately held California-based company. Visit our website at

