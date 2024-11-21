Tennibot Launches Revolutionary Autonomous Tennis Ball Machine, Redefining Practice With Human-Like Play

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Disruptive sports tech company unveils The Partner, the world's first AI ball machine

- Haitham Eletrabi, CEO and Co-Founder of TennibotAUBURN, AL, UNITED STATES, November 21, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Tennibot , the company behind the autonomous ball-collecting robot, The Rover , announces its newest innovation in tennis technology: The Partner . This state-of-the-art ball machine goes beyond traditional training, creating a dynamic and adaptive practice experience that is as close as it gets to playing with a human partner.Following the groundbreaking Rover, which has transformed the way tennis players retrieve balls, Tennibot's Partner now delivers an advanced training experience that brings the human-like element onto the court. The Partner is the only ball machine that autonomously moves around the court, delivering realistic shots that adapt to a player's position. It can also locate players on the court and adjust in real-time – either by shooting directly to them so they can work consistently on the same shot or by running them around to test their stamina. Every session is more immersive and truly simulates the experience of playing with another person.Delivering a ball speed of up to 70 mph and a ball capacity of up to 140 balls, The Partner has the power to meet the demands of any player, from amateur to pro. The battery provides a robust 4-5 hours of play based on usage, and its multi-surface compatibility ensures it works seamlessly on hard, clay, grass, and Astroturf.Key features include:- Auto-Calibrate: Using AI and computer vision, The Partner locates your position on the court and auto-calibrates its shot placement. This means a quick and easy set-up and accurate shots every time, unlike other ball machines that require multiple adjustments to get it shooting to the right spot.- Match My Level: The Partner adapts to the player's performance in real time. As players land successful returns, The Partner increases difficulty and speed. Miss a few shots? It lowers the speed and simplifies the trajectory, creating a balanced and effective practice every time.- Intelligent Safety Features: Safety is paramount with The Partner. Equipped with advanced cameras and sensors, it halts immediately if it detects someone too close, making it one of the safest machines for all ages.- Follow Me: No more lugging a ball machine around as when you activate the“Follow Me” feature, The Partner will automatically follow you on or off the court, adding to the convenience of every session.“The Partner represents an exciting step forward in racquet sports technology,” said Haitham Eletrabi, CEO and Co-Founder of Tennibot.“With the extremely positive response to The Rover, we wanted to continue creating innovative training tools that genuinely enhance the player experience. The Partner offers human-like play and intelligent features, aiming to make practice more seamless and enjoyable for players of all levels.”Tennibot is now offering an exclusive early-bird reservation for its latest training breakthrough, The Partner. This advanced, high-performance ball-shooting robot, set to retail at $3,500, can be reserved for just $499, locking in a final price of $2,000-a $1,500 savings. This limited-time offer gives players a chance to secure cutting-edge training technology at an exceptional value.***About TennibotTennibot is a pioneer in innovative sports technology, committed to developing smart, autonomous solutions for players worldwide. The company's first product, The Rover, the groundbreaking autonomous ball collector, redefined efficiency on the court. Building on that success, Tennibot continues to create advanced, user-friendly training tools designed to enhance the practice experience for players of all levels. For more information, visit .

