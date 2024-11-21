DRDO And Karnataka IT/BT Department Ink Mou To Boost Defence Startups

(MENAFN- KNN India) Bengaluru, Nov 21 (KNN) The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) and Karnataka's IT/BT department signed a significant Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on Wednesday, aimed at fostering defence startups and advancing testing facilities.

BK Das, Director of and Communication at DRDO, revealed to The New Indian Express that the agreement follows discussions with IT/BT Priyank Kharge about strategies to propel the sector forward.

This collaboration, formalised during the ongoing Bengaluru Tech Summit 2024, is expected to catalyse the growth of defence technology in Karnataka.

“This MoU focuses on creating dedicated chambers and facilities within DRDO for startups to innovate and manufacture radars and other critical defence technologies,” said Das. Startups will also gain access to state-of-the-art testing infrastructure, enabling them to refine and validate their solutions.

DRDO's commitment extends beyond infrastructure. "We will not only support startups in developing their ideas but also guide them toward becoming unicorns," he added. Although similar initiatives are planned for Tamil Nadu, Karnataka remains the current focus of this partnership.

However, Das acknowledged challenges in the sector, particularly concerning funding and time constraints. "While discussions now revolve around cutting-edge areas like electronic and avionics warfare, there is an urgent need to bolster India's indigenous capabilities, especially in fighter jet development," he said.

India has made strides in developing small turbofan engines but requires further advancements in thrust capabilities for broader applications. Das emphasised the importance of accelerating efforts in manufacturing "Made-in-India" fighter jets to reduce reliance on imports.

The DRDO is also pioneering initiatives in Industry 5.0, exploring human-machine teaming technologies to automate warfare systems.

The partnership is expected to amplify Karnataka's position as a hub for innovation in defence technology while aligning with India's vision for self-reliance in critical sectors.

The MoU underscores a collaborative approach to bridging technological gaps and fostering the next generation of defence startups.

(KNN Bureau)