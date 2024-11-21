QFMA And UASA Organise Training On 'New Trends In Risk, Governance And Compliance'

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) A specialised training programme on“New Trends in Risk, Governance and Compliance” was organised by the Qatar Markets Authority (QFMA), in co-operation with the Union of Arab Securities Authorities (UASA).

The two-day training programme explored ways to make effective responses to the current developments and challenges in financial risk, internal audit, and compliance, including the revised three lines of defence paper from IIA (Institute of Internal Auditors), BIS (Bank for International Settlements) guidance and the impact of remote working.

The target audiences of the training were employees of different capital market institutions, regulators, stock exchanges, depository centres, as well as brokers and other entities related to capital markets.

The training programme provided a detailed overview of how risk, internal audit, and compliance have changed as a consequence of Covid-19 and other risks.

It shared best practices in managing new risks exposure induced by digital transformation, cyber risk, and remote working.

With the expanded understanding in key industry updates, participants gained insights into integrating Governance, Risk, and Compliance (GRC) within the internal control frameworks and the practical implementation.

The training covered several topics including developments in financial risks, audit and compliance, operational risk, credit risk, and climate risk.

It included other topics covering the three lines of defence (3LoD), new trends in internal audit and compliance, as well as integrating GRC into strategies.

