Shakira Is Giving Away Her Lamborghini: These Are The Requirements To Participate

(MENAFN- Newsroom Panama) The Colombian acquired the vehicle as a symbol of a new beginning after her separation from

Gerard Piqué.

This giveaway, open exclusively to

those over 18 years of age, will end on November 29th and the winner will be announced live on December 6th during the

Despierta América program. But

Shakira's gift

is not only a tangible prize, but a message full of personal meaning. Through her social media,

Shakira

shared an emotional message in which she explained the sentimental value of the car. When she arrived in Miami after a difficult period in her life, the singer decided to treat herself and buy the Lamborghini.

“I wanted to wipe away my tears and see life in a more optimistic way,”

she confessed.

The purple

car,

designed

by herself, became a symbol of resilience. However, over time, Shakira understood that material things did not fill the emotional void.

“The car, the clothes, the material things... They do not transform us: relationships, yes. Family, friends, neighbors. Now I want to give this car to someone who will enjoy it, as I did,”

she reflected.

Requirements to win Shakira's Lamborghini Urus S:

Fill out a registration form on the official contest website, elcarrodeshakiraDo the dance to the song“Soltera” and record it.Share the video on Instagram Reels or TikTok using the song and the hashtag #ElCarroDeShakira.

This creative approach reflects the artist's joyful and energetic spirit, who seeks to connect with her followers in a dynamic and personal way.

In a recently published video, Shakira explained that this car accompanied her at key moments of her new life in Miami.

“I lived through difficult and happy moments, I reflected, I gathered strength, I sang songs with my children and I celebrated friendship,”

she said.

The

Lamborghini, which was initially a gift for herself, now becomes a symbol of gratitude towards her followers.

“It is my way of thanking them for so much love and support and of remembering that it was not the material things that helped me, but those people I love,”

she added. The idea of ​​the raffle came about unexpectedly in a reel shared on November 12, where

Shakira and Sebastián Yatra

performed

Las de la intuición

together inside the vehicle. In a spontaneous exchange, Yatra praised the car's design and asked if the singer would give it to him. Although at the time Shakira denied the possibility, she hinted that the vehicle could have a special destiny.

Days later, the official announcement confirmed that one of her followers would be the lucky winner of the Lamborghini. The artist's decision to give away her car not only stands out for its generosity, but also for its message:

true value lies in the bonds

and shared experiences, not in material goods.

