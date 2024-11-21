Mon Of CSS Assures That Any Proposal That Arises Must Be Sustainable Over Time

(MENAFN- Newsroom Panama) This Wednesday, the

public consultation

on

reforms to the Social Security Fund (CSS)

continues in the

Health, and Social Development Commission of the National Assembly, in the presence of Minister

Fernando Boyd Galindo

and CSS Director

Dino Mon shown above.

This is a space created by the deputies who make up this commission so that the population has the opportunity to express their opinions on

project 163, whether in favor or against. These opinions, if sustainable, could lead to modifications to the document presented by the Executive.

According to Director Mon, what has been heard during these days of consultations are not proposals as such, but comments on improvements. He said that there are

people who have made judgments out of context

about some articles, and others who have said things that need to be improved and that perhaps can be taken into account.





“The truth is that the proposal presented must be sustainable for the future, it allows us to look at young people and the country with respect and dignity,” said Mon.”





He went on to say that the irresponsibility lies with those who propose partial funding models that seek to take money away from all young people and that, in five, seven and ten years, we will be in trouble again.

He added that the country does not have all the millions that they say they can invest in the issue because

schools, roads and other social situations need to be built.

This Saturday, November 23, director Dino Mon will meet with the deputies to present the races and the financial issue that supports the bill that is being debated in the Executive.