100 New Aid Trucks Cross From Jordan To Gaza

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - A convoy of 100 new humanitarian aid trucks crossed into Gaza, carrying ready-to-eat meals, hygiene kits, tents, and blankets, to be distributed to residents of the strip through partner organisations.

The aid was organised by the Jordan Armed Forces-Arab (JAF) and the Jordanian Hashemite Charity Organisation (JHCO), in collaboration with the World Food Programme and with support from Human Appeal, the British embassy, Islamic Relief UK, Kingdom Concrete, the Humanitarian Relief Foundation, the United Palestinian Appeal and Ummah Welfare Trust UK.

JHCO Secretary-General Hussein Shibli said that the current circumstances are challenging, particularly regarding the passage of trucks through border crossings, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

He stressed that Jordan's ongoing humanitarian efforts to support the people of Gaza are a source of "pride and a motivator to expand the volume and frequency of aid deliveries."

Shibli highlighted that, to date, Jordan has dispatched a total of 4,138 trucks to Gaza, alongside 53 airplanes via Egypt's El Arish Airport, and carried out 388 airdrops, including 122 Jordanian airdrops and 266 in cooperation with other nations, and eight helicopters, totalling 57,210 tonnes of humanitarian items.

The JHCO said it continues to receive cash donations through its bank account at Bank al Etihad, account number JO32 UBSI 1030 0000 4010 1659 9151 06, or through e-wallets or CliQ at JHCOGAZA, as well as via "eFAWATEERcom" and through their website

On Wednesday, JAF said it had sent eight helicopters loaded with more than seven tonnes of aid to Gaza, as part of the "humanitarian bridge" to the war-torn Palestinian territory.

The aid included food, medicines, healthcare supplies, and specialised items for children.

The operation followed His Majesty King Abdullah's recent appeals at the United Nations and the Extraordinary Arab and Islamic Summit in Riyadh, where he urged global support for Gaza and called for collaborative humanitarian action.