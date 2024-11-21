Jordan, Timor Sign Joint Declaration To Formalize Cooperation, Improve Ties

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

New York, Nov. 21 (Petra)-- Jordan and the Republic of Timor-Leste signed a joint statement in New York, on Thursday, to establish relations.The statement aims to strengthen friendship and cooperation between the two countries and institutionalize joint cooperation in many areas, particularly political, economic, social, cultural, and scientific, in a way that benefits both friendly nations.At the Jordanian Permanent Mission to the United Nations headquarters in New York, Ambassador Mahmoud Al-Hamoud, the Permanent Representative of Jordan to the UN, and Ambassador Dionisio Soares, the Permanent Representative of the Democratic Republic of Timor-Leste, signed the statement on behalf of their governments.