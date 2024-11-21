Moci Organises Training On Madrid System For International Registration Of Trademarks

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The of Commerce and (MoCI), in partnership with the World Intellectual Property Organisation (WIPO), has conducted a high-impact training programme on the Madrid System for the International Registration of Trademarks.

This initiative is specifically targeted at private sector institutions and small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) in Qatar, aiming at empowering them with comprehensive knowledge of the Madrid Protocol's benefits and practical application.

Reaffirming the ministry's dedication to fostering robust intellectual property (IP) rights protection, the programme sought to equip both current and prospective users with the tools needed to navigate international trademark registration seamlessly.

It also underscored the extensive legal protections afforded by the Madrid Protocol, reinforcing its significance for businesses seeking global competitiveness. The Madrid system, which is administered by the WIPO, one can register and manage protection of the trade mark in multiple countries at the same time in one application.

The exchange of knowledge and expertise underscored Qatar's commitment to empowering its businesses to thrive in an increasingly interconnected and competitive global marketplace.

The training delved into critical areas, including an overview of IP principles, the strategic importance of trademarks, and the step-by-step process of international trademark registration - from application submission and examination by the office of origin to the rigorous review by WIPO.

Participants gained insights into common pitfalls in the international applications and learned effective methods to address correction notifications from both the office of origin and WIPO via the e-filing system.

Further, the programme shed light on the legal safeguards available to rights holders, detailing the implications of international registration, the refusal period, and correspondence related to protection status, as well as the processes for substitution and transformation.

The event also featured international speakers who shared firsthand experiences with the Madrid Protocol, offering practical, actionable guidance for trademark owners eager to harness the system's full potential.

