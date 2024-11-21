Family Smile Dental Highlights Exciting Promotions For New Patients In Brooklyn, NY

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Family Smile Dental in Brooklyn, NY offers exciting new patient promotions: $399 teeth whitening, $250 off Invisalign, and $199 exams.

BROOKLYN, NY, UNITED STATES, November 21, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Family Smile Dental, a leading dental practice serving Sheepshead Bay, Midwood, Manhattan Beach, Brighton Beach, Marine Park, Homecrest, and Gravesend, is excited to announce fantastic promotions for new patients.Offering high-quality dental care in a welcoming and professional environment, Family Smile Dental provides special discounts on popular services, including teeth whitening, Invisalign, and comprehensive dental exams. New patients can take advantage of these exclusive offers to enhance their oral health and smile with confidence.Exclusive Promotions for New Patients - Family Smile Dental is proud to offer a range of promotions designed to make dental care more accessible for new patients. These include:$399 Teeth Whitening: Achieve a brighter, whiter smile with professional teeth whitening at a discounted price.$250 Off Invisalign: Enjoy significant savings on Invisalign treatment, a clear and comfortable alternative to traditional braces.$199 New Patient Package: This comprehensive package includes a full-mouth exam, X-rays, and a professional cleaning, offering new patients a complete dental check-up at an affordable price.In addition to these promotions, Family Smile Dental offers special holiday certificates, making it easy to give the gift of a healthy smile to loved ones.Comprehensive Dental Services for the Whole Family - Family Smile Dental provides a full range of dental services, from general to cosmetic dentistry, ensuring that patients of all ages receive the care they need. Their services include:-Invisalign: Straighten teeth discreetly with clear aligners.-Dental Implants: Restore missing teeth with durable and natural-looking implants.-Pediatric Dentistry: Expert dental care tailored for children.-Root Canals: Relief from dental pain and infection with endodontic treatment.-Crowns and Bridges: Restorative solutions for damaged or missing teeth.-Veneers: Transform your smile with customized porcelain veneers.-Laser Dentistry: Advanced laser treatments for precise and comfortable procedures.-Teeth Whitening: Professional treatments for a dazzling smile.About Family Smile Dental - Family Smile Dental is a trusted dental practice located in Brooklyn, NY , offering a wide range of services, including Invisalign, dental implants, pediatric dentistry, and more. With a focus on patient comfort and top-notch care, Family Smile Dental serves patients in Sheepshead Bay, Midwood, Manhattan Beach, Brighton Beach, Marine Park, Homecrest, and Gravesend.

