Hyundai Named 2025 Best SUV Brand By U.S. News & World Report

Award evaluation process included 38 U.S. automotive brands

Editors considered safety data, predicted reliability ratings, and cabin and cargo space among other factors Hyundai's popular range of

SUVs includes the Kona, Tucson, Santa Fe and Palisade, along with the IONIQ 5 EV and Kona Electric

FOUNTAIN VALLEY, Calif., Nov. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyundai has been awarded the 2025 Best SUV Brand by

U.S. News & World Report . The award

recognizes industry-wide excellence of the automotive and reflects the best combination of safety, reliability, space, convenience, and connectivity. The publication's editors evaluated 38 automotive brands and concluded that Hyundai SUVs stood out, not only due to the exceptional quality of its Palisade , Tucson and Tucson HEV models, but also on the strength of its vast SUV lineup including Santa Fe , Kona , Kona Electric , and IONIQ 5 EV . Earlier this year, U.S. News & World Report named the 2024 Hyundai Tucson its Best Compact SUV for the third consecutive year and the 2024 Hyundai IONIQ 5 was selected as the Best Electric Vehicle for Families.

Hyundai 2024 SUV Lineup

"As the popularity for SUVs continues to grow, so does the competition for market share," said Olabisi Boyle, senior vice president, product planning and mobility strategy, Hyundai Motor North America. "Amidst such a challenging landscape, we are truly honored to receive such a strong accolade by

U.S. News & World Report. Our SUV lineup offers the styling, space, quality and technology customers are seeking. This success is also evidenced by our SUV sales increases. Last month, Tucson HEV enjoyed its best-ever sales month in total and retail sales. We look forward to expanding our lead as the Best SUV Brand as we launch our newest all-electric SUV at the Los Angeles AutoMobility show."

"A key consideration for consumers during the car-buying process is the strength of an automaker's brand – and how it's reflected on the quality of the cars in its lineup," said John M. Vincent, senior automotive correspondent at U.S. News & World Report. "With high-quality products in nearly every SUV segment and fantastic warranty coverage, Hyundai is a brand that every shopper should consider when they're in the market for a new vehicle."

In their evaluations, the U.S. News & World Report editorial team looked at each company's product offerings, evaluating elements like safety data, predicted reliability ratings, passenger and cargo space and the consensus opinion of the automotive press. To determine the award winners, U.S. News Best Cars averaged the overall score of all the given brand's products in each award class. The brand with the highest average score was designated the winner in that specific category.

Hyundai Motor America

Hyundai Motor America offers U.S. consumers a technology-rich lineup of cars, SUVs, and electrified vehicles, while supporting Hyundai Motor Company's Progress for Humanity vision. Hyundai has significant operations in the U.S., including its North American headquarters in California, the Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Alabama assembly plant, the all-new Hyundai Motor Group Metaplant America and several cutting-edge R&D facilities. These operations, combined with those of Hyundai's 835 independent dealers, contribute $20.1 billion annually and 190,000 jobs to the U.S. economy, according to a recent economic impact report . For more information, visit .

