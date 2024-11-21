Nuvo Noir Secures Jazz Phenom, Ayo Brame, As Featured Performer

Saint Maurice Clothing to Hold New Year's Eve Celebration, Highlights Black Art, Tech, and History

OAKLAND, Calif., Nov. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

Nuvo Noir , a groundbreaking celebration of Black and Brown excellence in art, fashion, and technology, has secured Oakland jazz sensation Ayo Brame as the featured for its Networking Mixer on December 31, 2024, at Geoffrey's Inner Circle. The event begins at 8:00 PM, with Brame's soulful tenor saxophone setting the tone for a night of cultural renaissance and connection.

Jazz Phenom Ayo Brame to perform at Nuvo Noir on December 31st in Oakland (Photo Credit: Thomas Ovalle)

Brame, a 17-year-old Oakland native and internationally acclaimed tenor saxophonist, is a multi-instrument musical prodigy, celebrated for his innovative blend of jazz traditions and contemporary influences. Brame's emotionally charged performances and improvisational mastery have earned him a fan base that includes President Bill Clinton (also a saxophonist) and acclaimed screenwriter Spike Lee, among other notable figures. Brame performed at San Francisco's Oracle Park for Willie Mays' memorial, and has graced stages in New York, Puerto Rico, Dominican Republic, Havana, Cuba, headlining at the San Jose Jazz Festival and twice selling out Oakland's famed Yoshi's Jazz Club.

Nuvo Noir promises to be a transformative experience, combining networking, art, fashion, and technology in an opulent setting that reimagines Oakland's iconic Geoffrey's Inner Circle. In addition to Brame, the event also features a tech-forward interactive art installation, an exclusive fashion show by Saint Maurice Clothing, and cutting-edge augmented reality technology from Black Terminus AR, developed by Oakland archivist and technologist, Damien McDuffie. The evening culminates in a lively New Year's Eve celebration

Saint Maurice Founder Ellias Kenneth Fullmore, a Morehouse College alum, shared his vision for the event: "Ayo Brame's artistry embodies the spirit of Nuvo Noir-innovative, authentic, and deeply rooted in the rich history of Black creativity. This evening is not just about celebrating our past; it's about forging new narratives for our future."

Set in the iconic Geoffrey's Inner Circle-a historic space transformed from a segregated social club into a beacon of Black excellence-Nuvo Noir represents a renaissance in how Black and Brown identities are celebrated and reclaimed.